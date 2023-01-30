KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Monday January 30th KGLO Morning News

January 30, 2023 7:37AM CST
Share

For the latest

Trending

1

Nora Springs woman sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to sexual abuse
2

Northwood woman pleads not guilty to vehicular homicide, child endangerment resulting in death after July crash
3

Former Mason City fast food worker sentenced to probation for theft
4

Iowa Court of Appeals affirms Mason City man's murder conviction
5

Suspended sentence for Mason City man who pleaded guilty to theft