Weather Alert
🌬 Wind Chill Advisory in effect until 10:00 AM Tuesday
Audio Archives
Monday January 30th KGLO Morning News
January 30, 2023 7:37AM CST
Listen to the KGLO Morning News from Monday January 30th
KGLO News
Monday January 30 — 7:11 AM
For the latest
Trending
1
Nora Springs woman sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to sexual abuse
2
Northwood woman pleads not guilty to vehicular homicide, child endangerment resulting in death after July crash
3
Former Mason City fast food worker sentenced to probation for theft
4
Iowa Court of Appeals affirms Mason City man's murder conviction
5
Suspended sentence for Mason City man who pleaded guilty to theft
