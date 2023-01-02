Monday January 2nd Local Sports

NASHVILLE — A season which was so focused on a struggling offense finished with a win as the Iowa football team closed the season with a 21-0 victory over Kentucky in the Music City Bowl on Saturday, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. The Hawkeyes finish with an 8-5 record and excluding the COVID shortened 2020 campaign it was the seventh straight season of eight or more wins.

That’s Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz who credits the leadership of the veteran players for the continued run of success.

The Hawkeye defense returned a pair of interceptions for touchdowns as Iowa became the first Big Ten team to post a shutout in a bowl game since 1999.

It was an emotional day for senior tight end Sam LaPorta, who returned from late season knee surgery to have five catches for 56 yards.

It was also an emotional day for Jack Campbell. Campbell’s grandfather William Smith of Waterloo was the victim of a vehicle-pedestrian accident on Friday evening. Smith was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Campbell’s parents told him about his grandfather’s passing after the Music City Bowl game ended, as his parents made the decision to wait to share the devastating news so that Campbell would have one last time to play with his Iowa teammates.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score, and the Green Bay Packers continued their improbable playoff push by shutting down Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings in a 41-17 blowout. Keisean Nixon scored on a 105-yard kickoff return and Darnell Savage had a 75-yard pick-6 of Kirk Cousins to help Green Bay build a 27-3 halftime lead. Aaron Jones rushed for 111 yards on 14 carries and A.J. Dillon had a 2-yard touchdown run as the Packers won their fourth straight. Green Bay would make the playoffs with a win over Detroit in its regular-season finale.

UNIVERSITY PARK, PENN. — Iowa’s furious rally fell short at Penn State on Sunday, as you heard on KGLO. Trailing by 18 at halftime, the Hawkeyes got to within two in the waning seconds but the Nittany Lions held on for an 83-79 win.

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery. The Hawkeyes had the ball and a chance to tie but Tony Perkins’ pass to Kris Murray was stolen with five seconds remaining.

Kris Murray had 32 points and nine rebounds as the Hawkeyes fall to 0-3 in the Big Ten.

Iowa is 8-6 overall and will host Indiana on Thursday night starting at 8 o’clock.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Gabe Kalscheur and Caleb Grill combined for 41 points as Iowa State toppled No. 12 Baylor 77-62 in a Big 12 opener Saturday. Kalscheur finished with 23 points, including a 3-pointer to give the Cyclones a commanding 69-54 lead with 5:22 left to play. Grill added 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds while making four assists. Adam Flagler led Baylor with 20 points, with 18 coming in the first half.

SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI — Drake let another road win slip away late. The Bulldogs were outscored 6-0 to finish the game in a 52-49 loss at Missouri State. Drake led 49-46 with two minutes remaining.

That’s Drake coach Darian DeVries. The Bulldogs overcame a slow start and trailed 30-23 at halftime.

The Bulldogs finished the game with four missed shots and two turnovers as they fall to 2-2 in Missouri Valley play.

Drake now heads to Carbondale Illinois on Wednesday to face Southern Illinois.

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Bowen Born’s 25 points helped Northern Iowa defeat Illinois State 66-60 on Saturday. Born was 7 of 13 shooting, including 5 for 7 from distance, and went 6 for 8 from the line for the Panthers (6-8, 2-2 Missouri Valley). Tytan Anderson added 16 points while going 6 of 8 and 4 of 7 from the free throw line, and he also had nine rebounds and six steals.

CHAMPAIGN, ILLINOIS — The 12th-ranked Iowa Hawkeye women were outscored 31-15 in the second quarter and had a late rally fall short in a 90-86 loss at Illinois on Sunday afternoon.

That’s Iowa coach Lisa Bluder. The Illini shot 52 percent for the game and outrebounded the Hawkeyes 36-30.

Caitlin Clark had 32 points, including 16 in the fourth quarter. The Hawkeyes had won the last seven games in the series and they are off until a Saturday visit to Michigan.

Iowa is 11-4 overall and 3-1 in the conference.

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Ashley Joens and Lexi Donarski scored 22 and 21 points, respectively, and No. 15 Iowa State used a strong finish to beat Texas Tech 81-58 in a Big 12 Conference opener Saturday.

The Cyclones came into the game following a 13-day layoff after beating No. 25 Villanova, 74-62. Their Dec. 22 game with Drake was cancelled because of an Iowa blizzard.

The Cyclones shot 26 of 58 from the field (44.8%), but struggled from beyond the 3-point arc, hitting just 4 of 26 (15.4%). Iowa State entered the game shooting 33.4% from distance.

Iowa State’s fifth-year senior post Beatriz Jordao announced that she is medically retiring from basketball after dealing with a chronic leg injury.