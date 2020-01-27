Monday January 27th Local Sports

TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men vs. Wisconsin — pre-game 6:30, tipoff 7:30
IOWA CITY — Freshman McKenna Warnock scored a career high 22 points as the 19th ranked Iowa women raced away to a 74-57 win over Michigan State, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. Warnock stepped up after sophomore center Monica Czinano left the game in the third quarter with an ankle injury.
The Hawkeyes outscored the Spartans 28-9 in the fourth quarter to claim their 32nd straight home win. Kathleen Doyle added 20 points as the Hawkeyes improve to 8-1 in the Big Ten.
Mason City native Makenzie Meyer scored 13 points, grabbed three rebounds and had three assists. Iowa travels to Penn State on Thursday.
IOWA CITY — The Iowa men will be in search of a rare victory over Wisconsin tonight in Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Badgers have won eight of the last 10 in the series, including four of five in Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes lead the Big Ten in scoring at just over 80 points per game and coach Fran McCaffery credits his players attention to the game plan.
The Hawkeyes are nationally ranked despite season ending injuries to a pair of starters and McCaffery says it has become one of the most enjoyable teams he has coached.
McCaffery says junior center Luka Garza’s impact on the team goes beyond his 23 points and 10 rebounds per game.
Tipoff tonight is scheduled for 7:30, with the pre-game starting at 6:30 on AM-1300 KGLO
AUBURN, ALABAMA (AP) — Isaac Okoro scored 19 points, Samir Doughty scored 18 and No. 16 Auburn held off Iowa State 80-76 in the opening game of the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The Tigers improved to 17-2. Auburn led by 14 points with under six minutes left before the Cyclones rallied. Rasir Bolton had 23 points for Iowa State, which fell to 9-10.
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) – Trae Berhow scored the first five points of overtime, finishing with 11 points and a career-high 12 rebounds, and Northern Iowa defeated Loyola Chicago 67-62 on Sunday to pull even with the Ramblers atop the Missouri Valley Conference standings.
Loyola’s Tate Hall made two free throws with 4 seconds left in regulation to send the game to overtime tied at 55. Berhow was fouled 20 seconds into the extra period and hit two foul shots to put the Panthers (17-3, 6-2 MVC) up two and he added a 3-pointer at the 3:19 mark to stretch the lead to 60-55. Two free throws by AJ Green with 1:38 left pushed the lead to seven and UNI held on from there.
Green and Austin Phyfe topped Northern Iowa with 14 points apiece. Phyfe added nine rebounds. Freshman Antwan Kimmons scored 13 off the bench. Berhow’s double-double was his second of the season.
Cameron Krutwig topped the Ramblers (14-7, 6-2) with 19 points and a career-best 14 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season. Lucas Williamson added 18 points, while Hall scored 10.
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Anthony Murphy made 1 of 2 free throws with 4 seconds remaining in the game and Keandre Cook missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer as Drake edged Missouri State 71-69 on Sunday.
Drake (15-6, 5-3 Missouri Valley Conference) led 37-25 at halftime and led the whole second half, but Missouri State (10-11, 4-4) pulled within 66-65 on two free throws by Gaige Prim with 45 seconds left to play. Roman Penn answered with a 3-pointer and, following a Cook layup, Penn hit 1 of 2 foul shots for a 70-67 lead with 14 seconds to go. Another Cook layup got the Bears within a point but they couldn’t get over the hump.
Penn paced Drake with 17 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. D.J. Wilkins pitched in with 14 points, five boards and four assists, while reserve Garrett Sturtz added 10 points and seven rebounds.
Prim topped Missouri State with career highs of 23 points and 12 rebounds for his first double-double. Freshman Isiaih Mosley finished with 16 points and eight boards. Cook totaled 12 points and 13 rebounds for his second double-double of the campaign.
KEOKUK – The 5th-ranked NIACC women’s basketball team topped Southeastern 71-61 in an Iowa Community College Athletic Conference contest Saturday afternoon.
NIACC improved its overall record to 21-1 and 8-0 in the conference.
The 21-1 start is the best in school history for the NIACC women. The previous best start by the Lady Trojans was a 16-2 start in the 2013-14 season.
In Saturday’s game against Southeastern, Sierra Lynch led NIACC with 26 points. Autam Mendez scored 14 points and collected 10 rebounds.
Also for NIACC, Kelcie Hale scored 12 points and Sierra Morrow scored 10 points.
NIACC returns to action Wednesday in a conference contest at top-ranked Kirkwood. Game time is slated for 5:30 p.m. You can hear both the women’s and men’s games on Wednesday night on AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com and via the Radio.com app
IOWA FALLS — Iowa Falls-Alden used a pin in the final match to win the North Central Conference wrestling tournament in Iowa Falls on Saturday, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com and via the Radio.com app. The Cadets were tied with Clarion-Goldfield-Dows heading into the championship match at 285 pounds, with McKade Eisentrager pinning Gavin Meints of Algona to give the Cadets the team title with 198.5 points. Clear Lake finished seventh in the tournament with 102 points and did not crown an individual champion. Conner Morey at 132, Thomas Gansen at 160, and Dylan Kruckenberg at 195 all finished second.
WAVERLY — Girls state wrestling tournament in Waverly over the weekend — area placewinners:
== Clear Lake
138 — Kennadi Colbert — 4th place
== Charles City
106 — Marissa Gallup — 8th place
120 — Kiki Connel — 6th place
126 — Toni Maloy — 6th place
132 — Lilly Luft — 4th place
145 — Allie Cross — 7th place
285 — Kalysta Rodriguez — 4th place
== Osage
106 — Jaylnn Goodale — 7th place
126 — Emma Grimm — 2nd place
145 — Makayla Mostek — 5th place
170 — Leah Grimm — 4th place
285 — Abigail Cockrum — 6th place
MASON CITY — Sioux City swept Mason City in a weekend series at the Mason City Arena in high school hockey. On Saturday, Nik Howell scored 15 seconds into the third period to tie the game, but Cale Bricker scored twice later in the third to give the Metros a 3-1 win. On Sunday, the Metros scored four times in the second and seven times in the third for a 12-0 win, as you heard on KRIB. Mason City is now 2-21 with a shootout loss. The Mohawks host Ames next Saturday night.