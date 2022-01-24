Monday January 24th Local Sports

TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — NIACC vs. Luther JV — women 5:00, men 7:00
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake girls at Waverly-Shell Rock — pre-game 6:45, tipoff 7:00
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Keegan Murray had 15 points, eight rebounds and three blocks and Iowa beat Penn State 68-51. Kris Murray, Keegan’s twin, scored 10 of his 13 points in the second half for Iowa. The Nittany Lions twice cut their deficit to three in the second half but Iowa answered with a 3-pointer each time and they got no closer. Bohannan made 3 to make it 35-29 about two minutes in and 11 seconds after Myles Dread hit from behind the arc to pull Penn State to 44-41 Kris Murray answered from deep with 10:59 to play. Jalen Pickett led Penn State with 14 points.
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Damion Baugh scored 23 points to help TCU upset No. 15 Iowa State 59-44. Baugh hit 11 of 17 shots, while TCU (13-3, 3-2 Big 12) held the Cyclones to their lowest point total in the 50-year history of Hilton Coliseum. The previous low was 45 points against Tennessee in 2018. Iowa State (14-5, 2-5) struggled to get much going offensively, hitting just 31% of its shots and committing 11 turnovers. Izaiah Brockington led the Cyclones with 19 points and 12 rebounds, marking his seven double-double of the season.\
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Roman Penn scored 18 points and Garrett Sturtz and Tucker Devries each posted double-doubles and Drake beat Northern Iowa 82-74 in overtime. Penn made two foul shots to break a tie at 72 with 2:39 left in overtime and the Bulldogs led the rest of the way. Sturtz had 16 points and 10 rebounds and Devries scored 11 with 11 rebounds. AJ Green scored 27 points for the Panthers.
IOWA CITY — The 25th-ranked Iowa women outscored Illinois 19-5 in the opening quarter and raced away to an 82-56 win. Monica Czinano scored 21 points as the Hawkeyes improve to 6-1 in the Big Ten.
That’s Iowa coach Lisa Bluder who says the lopsided scored allowed her to limit the minutes for her starters as the Hawkeyes visit Penn State Tuesday night.
WACO, TEXAS — A nightmare week wrapped up for the 7th-ranked Iowa State women with another blowout loss. Baylor outscored the Cyclones 27-15 in the second quarter as the 15th-ranked Bears crushed ISU 87-61.
That’s coach Bill Fennelly. Combined with an 18 point loss to Texas the Cyclones fall to 5-2 in the Big 12.
Ashley Joens led the Cyclones with 19 points. ISU shot just 32 percent and was outrebounded 43-31 and Fennelly says they will try to regroup this week.
The Cyclones host Kansas Wednesday night
MASON CITY — The NIACC basketball teams swept Northeast Community College in Iowa Community College Athletic Conference action on Saturday afternoon at the campus gym. In the women’s game, NIACC outscored Northeast 14-4 in the third quarter on their way to a 53-46 win. Amaya Doree led NIACC with 11 points while Audrey Martinez-Stewart had 10 points, 11 rebounds and six assists as NIACC improves to 11-6 overall and 3-6 in the conference. The NIACC men raced away from a one-point halftime lead, outscoring Northeast 59-46 in the second half for a 100-86 victory. Cortaviaus Seales led NIACC with a career-high 26 points as the 20th-ranked Trojans are now 13-5 overall and 4-3 in the conference. Both NIACC teams will host the Luther junior varsity tonight, with the women’s game at 5:00 and the men’s game starting at 7:00, games you can hear on AM-1300 KGLO.
FORT DODGE — In one of the closest team races in the tournament’s 55-year history, Hampton-Dumont-CAL edged Webster City to win the North Central Conference wrestling tournament on Saturday in Fort Dodge, as you heard coverage of on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. The Bulldogs won the championship with 213 points with Webster City finishing with 212. Humboldt finished third with 188. Clear Lake finished in sixth place with 84 points, with Max Currier winning the 126 pound title with a pin over Algona’s Tate Slagle. 182-pounder Kaleb Hambly was the other Clear Lake wrestler that made the finals, falling to Braden Hansen of Hampton-Dumont-CAL 5-3. You can see full results of the tournament by clicking here and going to results
CORALVILLE — Osage finished third as a team at the girls state wrestling tournament in Coralville over the weekend. The Green Devils had 135 points, with Waverly-Shell Rock winning the tournament with 219 points. Colfax-Mingo was second with 159. Charles City finished sixth with 115 points. Looking at north-central Iowans in the finals: Gable Hemann of Osage lost the championship match at 100 pounds to Jillian Worthen of Union LaPorte City 3-0; Jaylnn Goodale of Osage was pinned by Reanah Utterback of Sigourney-Keota in the 110 pound final; and Lily Luft of Charles City won the 130 pound title with a 9-3 decision over Macy Smith of Waverly-Shell Rock. You can see full results of the tournament by clicking here and going to results
CORALVILLE — The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union announced at the girls state wrestling tournament on Saturday night that their Board of Directors has voted unanimously to sanction girls wrestling as the organization’s 11th sport. IGHSAU executive director Jean Berger says there’s a great foundation in place for the success of the sport and the organization intends to fully support the wrestlers as they continue their pursuit of championships. Berger says as the sanctioning process unfolded, the board was able to quickly approve the new opportunity for girls and schools across the state. She says the increase in participation, the growth in youth wrestling and the willingness of schools to commit to the sport all factored into the decision.
— Local hockey over the weekend:
== North Iowa Bulls
Friday — Bismarck 9, North Iowa 7
Saturday — North Iowa 4, Bismarck 3
== Mason City Toros
Friday — Granite City 7, Mason City 5
Saturday — Granite City 5, Mason City 2
== Mohawk high school hockey club
Saturday — Omaha 7, Mason City 1
Sunday — Omaha 3, Mason City 2 (OT)