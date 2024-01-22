Monday January 22nd Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, Lions TV at kribam.com — Clear Lake vs. Humboldt — girls 6:15, boys follow

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Mason City High at Ames — girls 6:15, boys follow

COLUMBUS, OHIO — The win streak for the 2nd-ranked Iowa Hawkeye women is over at 15. Ohio State outscored the Hawkeyes 17-9 in overtime as the 18th-ranked Buckeyes claimed a 100-92 victory in Columbus. It was a game Iowa led by 12 early in the fourth quarter.

That’s Iowa coach Lisa Bluder. Caitlin Clark poured in 45 points but the Hawkeyes had no answer for Ohio State sophomore forward Cotie McMahon, who had a career high 33 points and added 12 rebounds.

Mollie Davis continued her strong play for the Hawkeyes. She finished with 14 points and eight assists.

The Hawkeyes fall to 7-1 in the Big Ten and 18-2 overall.

Iowa is off until Saturday when they host Nebraska.

DES MOINES — The Drake women have sole possession of the lead in the Missouri Valley Conference. Grace Berg had a career high 30 points, Anna Miller added 23 as the Bulldogs outscored Murray State 107-98. It was Drake’s eighth straight victory and the Bulldogs are 7-0 in the Valley.

That’s Drake coach Allison Pohlman. It capped a weekend that saw the Bulldogs beat the other two Valley co-leaders after a Friday win over Belmont.

Drake’s next three games are on the road, starting with a trip to Bradley on Thursday.

CEDAR FALLS — The Northern Iowa women had a four game winning streak snapped with a 72-67 loss to Belmont in Cedar Falls. The Panthers shot only 39 percent as they fall to 4-2 in the Valley.

That’s UNI coach Tanya Warren who says the Panthers had trouble adjusting to the Belmont defense.

UNI travels to Illinois State on Thursday.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Zach Edey had 30 points and 18 rebounds to lead No. 2 Purdue past Iowa 84-70. Lance Jones scored 17 points and Fletcher Loyer added 12 as the Boilermakers won their third consecutive game and 10th out of their last 11. Edey is the reigning national player of the year and got his 12th double-double of the season. He helped the Boilermakers have a 50-24 rebounding edge. Tony Perkins led Iowa with 24 points. Payton Sandfort had 16 points and Ben Krikke added 10.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Keshon Gilbert scored 20 points, Curtis Jones had 17 points along with seven of Iowa State’s 18 steals and the 24th-ranked Cyclones held on for a 73-72 win over No. 19 TCU. The 14-4 Cyclones never trailed even though they were without injured leading scorer Tamin Lipsey. Jones made his first start in Lipsey’s spot. But they blew almost all of a 12-point lead in the final 4 1/2 minutes. The 27 turnovers by the 13-5 Horned Frogs were the most in their eight seasons under coach Jamie Dixon, and led to 36 points for Iowa State.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Darnell Brodie and Kryon Gibson scored 18 points each and Drake beat Evansville 97-48 on Saturday night. Brodie had 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs (16-3, 7-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Gibson was 6 for 10 shooting, including 5 for 9 from beyond the arc. Kevin Overton finished with 14 points. Drake took the lead with 16:05 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 54-20 at halftime, with Brodie racking up 12 points. Drake extended its lead to 71-31 during the second half, fueled by a 13-3 scoring run.

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Bowen Born had 16 points in Northern Iowa’s 61-57 victory against Southern Illinois on Saturday night. Born was 5 of 11 shooting, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 8 from the line for the Panthers (11-8, 5-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Nate Heise scored 15 points and added eight rebounds. Tytan Anderson shot 4 of 12 from the field and 5 for 10 from the line to finish with 13 points. Michael Duax scored nine points in the first half and Northern Iowa went into halftime trailing 30-29. Northern Iowa used an 11-2 second-half run to come back from a one-point deficit and take the lead at 59-51 with 28 seconds left.

OSAGE — Osage won the Top of Iowa Conference boys wrestling tournament on Saturday in Osage. The Green Devils had six champions with Blake Fox at 138, Anders Kittleson at 144, Tucker Stangel at 157, Max Gast at 165, Ledger Nehls at 215 and Mac Muller at 285. Nashua-Plainfield finished as the runner-up with 250 points with three champions and two second-place finishers. Lake Mills was third with 185 ½ points while West Hancock was fourth with 166 points. Click here for full results.

CLEAR LAKE — Algona edged Humboldt for the North Central Conference boys wrestling team title on Saturday in Clear Lake, as you saw on Lions TV at kribam.com. The Bulldogs had five champions to push them to 213 points, three points better than the Wildcats, who had three champions and two finish second. Hampton-Dumont-CAL finished third with 193 ½ points. Clear Lake was fourth with 151 points. Lions’ 132-pounder Aiden Hippen and 175-pounder Christian Dunning won titles, while Carter Perry at 144, Tyler LeFevre at 150, and Jake Trenary at 215 finished second. Click here for full results.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Former Alabama offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor said he is transferring to Iowa.

Proctor, who is from Des Moines, started every game at left tackle for Alabama as a freshman this season.

He told On3.com on Saturday that he committed to play for the Hawkeyes. He had announced his intentions to leave the Crimson Tide on social media on Wednesday.

A number of Alabama players have already transferred or entered the portal since the retirement of coach Nick Saban. Saban was replaced by Kalen DeBoer.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored three goals for his second career hat trick, and Joel Eriksson Ek had the tiebreaking goal in the third period to lead the Minnesota Wild to a 5-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes. Jake Middleton also scored for the Wild in their third win in four games after losing eight of nine. Filip Gustavsson stopped 40 shots. Martin Necas and Michael Bunting had goals for Carolina, which finished 3-2-1 on a six-game homestand. Antti Raanta finished with 14 saves. Eriksson Ek scored at 9:32 of the third to give the Wild a 3-2 lead as he controlled the rebound of a shot by Jonas Brodin and then got two chances to beat Raanta. That came just 75 seconds after Bunting had tied it for the Hurricanes. Kaprizov and Middleton added empty-net goals for the Wild in the final 2:01.

— Local hockey scores from weekend:

== North Iowa Bulls

Friday — North Iowa 4, Springfield 3 (OT)

Saturday — North Iowa 5, Springfield 1

== Mason City Toros

Saturday — Mason City 6, Rochester 5