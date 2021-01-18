Monday January 18th Local Sports
EVANSTON, ILLINOIS — 5th-ranked Iowa raced away early in the second half and rolled at Northwestern. Iowa shot a scorching 58 percent and cruised to a 96-73 win on Sunday, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. Hawkeye coach Fran McCaffery says good defense allowed the Hawkeyes to take control late in the opening half.
Luka Garza had 17 points and 10 rebounds but it was balance that was the key. The Hawkeyes had 22 assists on 33 made baskets.
Jack Nunge came off the bench to score 12 points.
Nunge on the Hawkeyes’ five game win streak.
Iowa hosts Indiana Thursday night but next Sunday’s game against Nebraska has been postponed. The Huskers announced they will continue a pause for another week due to COVID issues.
AMES, Iowa – The Iowa State men’s basketball team has paused activities indefinitely as a result of COVID-19 protocols within the program. Due to the pause, Saturday’s game at Kansas was postponed and this Wednesday’s game against Texas has also been postponed. A statement from Iowa State says the Big 12 will work with the institutions on rescheduling the games.
CEDAR FALLS — Loyola blew the game open with a 21-3 run in the second half as the Ramblers crushed UNI 88-46 to sweep their two game Missouri Valley Conference series. Loyola shot 63 percent and connected on 11 three pointers. Panther coach Ben Jacobson.
Jacobson says the Panthers had no answer for Loyola’s torrid shooting.
The Panthers’ next scheduled game is on January 30th against Southern Illinois but Jacobson says they hope to add a couple of games before that.
The Panthers are 2-6 in the Valley and 3-10 overall.
WACO, Texas (AP) — Ashley Joens scored 14 of her 27 points in the fourth quarter and Iowa State beat No. 6 Baylor 75-71 on Saturday. That ended the Lady Bears’ 61-game home court winning streak. Baylor played for the first time in two weeks because of a pause in the program after coach Kim Mulkey tested positive for COVID-19. The Lady Bears overcame an early 13-point deficit, but couldn’t avoid a second consecutive streak-snapping loss to the Cyclones. Iowa State’s 57-56 home win in the final game last season ended the Lady Bears’ 58-game conference winning streak.
CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake girls and boys blew out St. Edmond in a North Central Conference doubleheader that you heard on Saturday afternoon on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. Kaitlyn Vanderploeg had 17 points, Chelsey Holck had 14 while Jaden Ainley and Emily Theiss each added 12 as the Lions girls picked up an 81-19 win. In the boys game, Carson Toebe had a career-high 28 as the Lions picked up a 79-44 victory. Both teams head to Algona on Tuesday.
ANKENY — The Mason City High girls dropped a 64-50 decision at Ankeny Centennial on Saturday. Reggi Spotts had 13 points while Jada Williams added 12 for the Mohawks, who drop to 2-10 on the season and will host Johnston tomorrow night.
BRITT — After falling behind 17-13 after the first quarter, Mason City outscored West Hancock 14-0 in the second quarter and 41-21 in the second half for a 68-38 win in Britt. Corey Miner had 32 points to lead the Mohawks, who are 5-8 on the season and will host Johnston on Tuesday night.
ROCKFORD — Doug Taylor had 25 points and 12 rebounds to lead Newman to a 64-37 win over Rockford in Top of Iowa Conference East Division boys basketball on Saturday. Newman is now 7-2 overall and 6-2 in the conference and will host Northwood-Kensett tonight.
— other high school boys basketball Saturday
St. Ansgar 64, Riceville 38
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 67, Osage 66
North Iowa 61, Belmond-Klemme 57
— other high school girls basketball Saturday
West Hancock 65, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 28
St. Ansgar 62, Rockford 18
Osage 55, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 53
ALEXANDRIA, MINNESOTA — The North Iowa Bulls split a home-and home series with Alexandria over the weekend. Alexandria took Saturday’s game in Mason City 3-2. Gavin Wendorf and Kyle Heffron had the Bulls goals in the loss. The Bulls bounced back on Sunday in Alexandria, scoring the final four goals of the contest in a 5-3 victory. Carson Jones and Carter Newpower each had a goal and an assist for the Bulls, who are now 12-4 on the season and will host Alexandria again on Friday night.
SIOUX CITY — Sioux City swept Mason City in Midwest High School Hockey League play over the weekend in Sioux City. On Saturday, the Mohawks gave up three goals each in the first and second periods in a 7-4 loss. Zak Molstead led Mason City with a pair of goals. On Sunday, Sioux City scored all four of their goals in the second period for a 4-1 win. Nik Howell scored with 46 seconds left in the third period for the lone Mohawk goal. Mason City is 6-11 and will host Cedar Rapids this weekend.