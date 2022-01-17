      Weather Alert

Monday January 17th KGLO Morning News

Jan 17, 2022 @ 7:30am

Listen to the KGLO Morning News from Monday January 17th

 

For the latest

Trending
First winter storm of 2022 to impact north-central Iowa Friday
Two Mason City men plead not guilty to drug charges after Clear Lake traffic stop
Whopper snowstorm headed our way, 7-11 inches in forecast
Chicago man accused of Mason City murder has his trial delayed
Mason City man arrested in Clear Lake on drug charges
Connect With Us