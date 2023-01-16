Monday January 16th Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1300 KGLO — Hawk Talk with Fran McCaffery — 7:00

MASON CITY — Myles Tucker banked in a three-pointer with less than two seconds remaining to lift the NIACC men’s basketball team to a 78-73 victory over No. 11 Kirkwood on Saturday afternoon in an Iowa Community College Athletic Conference contest that you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. With the game tied at 73-73, Tucker connected on a 3-point goal well beyond the top of the key to give the Trojans a 3-point cushion. Kirkwood turned the ball over on its final possession and quickly fouled. Jaydin Dunlap made two free throws to give the Trojans a five-point victory. NIACC’s win over Kirkwood snapped a six-game losing streak to the Eagles. Tucker and Chett Helming both scored 29 points as the Trojans beat a rated team for the first time since topping No. 14 Iowa Lakes 83-81 on Jan. 12, 2022. The NIACC men are now 7-11 overall and 2-5 in the conference and will host the Luther JV tonight at 7 o’clock.

MASON CITY — The NIACC women’s basketball team dropped a 74-52 decision to No. 3 Kirkwood on Saturday in an Iowa Community College Athletic Conference contest in the NIACC gym. Kirkwood led 45-22 at the half and outscored the Trojans 28-9 in the second quarter to improve its overall record to 16-1 and its league mark to 6-0. NIACC was led by sophomore Audrey Martinez-Stewart with 15 points. Kourtney Manning recorded a double/double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. It was Manning’s fourth double/double of the season and seventh of her career. NIACC drops to 11-6 overall and 4-2 in the conference and will host Iowa Lakes on Wednesday

IOWA CITY — Make it four in a row for Iowa. Iowa shot 60% percent for the game and survived early foul trouble to beat Maryland 81-67 in Iowa City on Sunday, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. It was a big game for Tony Perkins. The junior made 10 of 13 shots and finished with a career high 22.

After dropping their first three Big Ten games, the Hawkeyes are now 4-3.

After being saddled with first half foul trouble Kris Murray scored 17 in the second half.

That’s Iowa coach Fran McCaffery who says Perkins was a key in the opening half as Murray and Filip Rebraca were on the bench with foul problems.

Iowa hosts Northwestern Wednesday night.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — KJ Adams scored in the paint, breaking a tie with under 12 seconds left and No. 2 Kansas held off No. 14 Iowa State 62-60. Iowa State had a last shot to win, but Caleb Grill’s 3-point attempt caromed off the rim at the buzzer. Kansas improved to 16-1. Gradey Dick had 21 points and Adams added 15 for the Jayhawks. Gabe Kalscheur scored 23 points for the Cyclones, who are 13-3. The game commemorated 125 years of Kansas basketball, with more than 160 former players, coaches and staff at Allen Fieldhouse.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Tucker DeVries scored 28 points as Drake beat Bradley 86-61 on Saturday night. DeVries shot 10 for 19 (5 for 8 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line for the Bulldogs (14-5, 5-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Sardaar Calhoun scored 16 points while going 6 of 9 (4 for 7 from distance), and added six rebounds.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ben Sheppard had 22 points in Belmont’s 76-72 win over Northern Iowa on Saturday night. Sheppard was 6 of 10 shooting, including 4 for 6 from distance, and went 6 for 7 from the line for the Bruins (13-6, 6-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Trey Campbell finished with 16 points and two steals for the Panthers (9-9, 5-3). Michael Duax added 12 points for Northern Iowa. Tytan Anderson also had 11 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two steals.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark scored 27 points, Monika Czinano added 20 and No. 12 Iowa got off to a red-hot start and never let up, rolling to a 108-67 win over Penn State on Saturday. The Hawkeyes made 15 of 20 shots in the first quarter and shot 54.5% for the game. McKenna Warnock added 16 points with 10 rebounds and Clark had 10 assists. An explosive first quarter had the Hawkeyes up by as many as 24 before the Nittany Lions cut it to 34-15. At one stretch they made 11 straight and had runs of seven, 12, five and eight points. They finished with 13 assists, a school record for a quarter, on 15 baskets.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — The 15th-ranked Iowa State women were outscored 13-2 to start the fourth quarter in a 68-53 loss at Texas on Sunday. The Cyclones fall to 3-2 in the Big 12.

That’s ISU coach Bill Fennelly. The Cyclones were outscored 16-6 in the final quarter.

Ashley Joens led the Cyclones with 21.

OSAGE — Kasson-Mantorville won the Osage Duals boys wrestling tournament on Saturday. Kasson-Mantorville won the championship dual by a 34-28 score over the host Green Devils. Clear Lake won the 9th place match after going winless in pool action, beating Lewis Central 39-36. Next up for Clear Lake is the Battle of Cerro Gordo with cross-county rivals Mason City High in a girl-boy wrestling doubleheader that you’ll hear on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com starting with the Pritchard’s Pre-Meet Show at about 6:15 on Tuesday night.

OELWEIN — The Osage girls won the 25-team Oelwein Invitational on Saturday. The Green Devils had 252 points, edging East Buchanan, who had 250. Gable Hemann won the 100-pound bracket while Jalynn Goodale won the 115-pound bracket in a round-robin style tournament. Clear Lake finished 21 with 51 points, with Olivia Fausnaugh having Clear Lake’s best finish in third place at 155. West Fork was 10th with 111 points as Joslyn Bordwell was second at 155 and Teaghan Bird was third at 110.