Monday January 11th Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO — Hawk Talk — 7:00
IOWA CITY — A fast start to the second half was a key for 5th-ranked Iowa on Sunday, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. The Hawkeyes outscored 17th-ranked Minnesota 16-4 to open the second half in an 86-71 win. Luka Garza had 33 points and Joe Wieskamp added 20 as Iowa avenged a Christmas evening loss in the Twin Cities.
Wieskamp says the Hawkeyes were better on defense than in the first meeting.
Iowa is 5-1 in the Big Ten and has won four straight since the loss to the Gophers.
Senior guard Jordan Bohannon had 19 points and added a career-high 14 assists and seven rebounds.
That’s Iowa coach Fran McCaffery. The Hawkeyes had 27 assists on 31 made baskets.
Iowa is now 11-2 overall and hosts Michigan State on Thursday night, with game time shortly after 8 o’clock on AM-1300 KGLO.
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Kyler Edwards scored 16 of his 19 points in the first half as No. 18 Texas Tech built a huge lead and breezed past Iowa State 91-64 on Saturday in Ames. The Red Raiders used a pair of 12-0 runs to make it 54-28 with just over a minute left before the break. Mac McClung added 18 points for Texas Tech, which is 10-3 overall and 3-2 in the Big 12. Solomon Young and Rasir Bolton led the Cyclones with 15 points each. Iowa State is 2-7 and 0-5 in the conference.
CEDAR FALLS — Austin Phyfe scored 18 points and added nine rebounds as UNI beat Bradley 78-72 in Cedar Falls on Sunday. Phyfe says the Panthers went to more set plays as they improved to 2-3 in the Missouri Valley.
Phyfe says the Panthers needed to step it up physically after getting swept at Evansville.
UNI coach Ben Jacobson says he made changes to the offense after the Evansville series.
The series concludes tonight in Cedar Falls.
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Jordan Hamilton scored 19 points, Veronica Burton had 18 points and seven assists, and No. 22 Northwestern beat Iowa 77-67 on Saturday, as you heard on KGLO. Sydney Wood added 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Wildcats. The Hawkeyes closed within 66-60 with 7:01 left in the game. From there, Wood scored seven of Northwestern’s final 11 points to help the Wildcats close it out. Monika Czinano scored a career-high 28 points on 13-of-14 shooting and grabbed a season-high 12 rebounds for Iowa. Megan Meyer added 11 points and McKenna Warnock grabbed a career-high 17 rebounds.
— high school boys basketball scores from Saturday
Clear Lake 62, Forest City 54
Algona 55, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 54
Osage 57, Belmond-Klemme 54
— high school girls basketball scores from Saturday
Clear Lake 63, Forest City 47
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 45, Algona 26