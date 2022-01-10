Breaking News
Vikings fire head coach Zimmer, GM Spielman
Local News
Audio Archives
Ask the Mayor
Sports Broadcasts
KGLO & KRIB Sports Broadcast Calendar
2021-22 Clear Lake Lions Winter Sports
Local Sports Broadcast Archives
Watch Lions Sports
Find Your Polling Place
Contact/Social Media
Closings
News Team
Contact
Weather
Alpha Media Cares – Donate
Local Sports
Listen to KGLO
Audio Archives
Monday January 10th “The Midday Report”
Jan 10, 2022 @ 12:35pm
Listen to “The Midday Report” from Monday January 10th
KGLO News
·
Monday Jan 10 — 12:06 PM
For the latest
Trending
Accident in rural northern Cerro Gordo County injures three
North Iowa Fair Board kicks off $1.5 million capital campaign to make improvements to horse show facilities
Belmond man accused of Mason City stabbing fails to show up for sentencing, another defendant enters into plea deal
Charles City woman pleads not guilty to vehicular homicide by OWI in crash that killed a Mason City couple
Mason City chase ends when suspect crashes into garage
Local News
Audio Archives
Ask the Mayor
Sports Broadcasts
KGLO & KRIB Sports Broadcast Calendar
2021-22 Clear Lake Lions Winter Sports
Local Sports Broadcast Archives
Watch Lions Sports
Find Your Polling Place
Contact/Social Media
Closings
News Team
Contact
Weather
Alpha Media Cares – Donate
Local Sports
Connect With Us