Monday January 10th Local Sports

TONIGHT:
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake at Humboldt — girls 6:15, boys follow
AM-1300 KGLO — Hawk Talk with Fran McCaffery — 7:00
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kirk Cousins passed for 172 yards and three touchdowns in the second half to lead a Minnesota Vikings comeback to beat the Chicago Bears 31-17. The matchup of two eliminated teams with a head coach in danger of being fired saw the Vikings outscore the Bears 28-3 in the second half. Justin Jefferson caught the tying score and K.J. Osborn had the go-ahead touchdown for the Vikings. Darnell Mooney had 12 catches for 126 yards to pass the 1,000-yard receiving mark for the Bears. The Vikings finished 8-9. The Bears went 6-11.
FOREST CITY — #15 Forest City worked their way back from a 12-point first half deficit to beat #7 Clear Lake 62-46 in a matchup of rated Class 3A girls basketball teams on Saturday in Forest City. After being down by eight at the half, the Indians outscored the Lions 23-5 in the third quarter to take control of the game. Reagan Helgeson had a career-high 22 points to lead Forest City, as they improve to 9-2 on the season. Jaden Ainley scored 19 to lead Clear Lake, as the Lions drop to 6-2 on the year and will travel down to Humboldt tonight as part of a North Central Conference doubleheader starting at 6:15 on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com.
DES MOINES — Reggi Spotts had 18 points, Jada Williams had 16 while freshman Zaria Falls added 10 as the Mason City High girls beat Des Moines Hoover 76-23 on Saturday afternoon. Mason City outscored the Huskies 32-4 in the first quarter and never looked back. Mason City is now 5-7 on the season and will travel to Fort Dodge tomorrow night in a game you’ll hear on AM-1300 KGLO starting at 6:15.
— other girls basketball from Saturday
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 43, Algona 33
FOREST CITY — In boys basketball on Saturday, Clear Lake outscored Forest City 37-21 in the middle two quarters on their way to a 68-47 win in non-conference play. Carson Toebe had 15 points while Keegan Ihde had 11 points off the bench to lead the Lions, who are now 6-2 on the season and will travel to Humboldt tonight for North Central Conference play that you’ll hear on KRIB after the girls game.
DES MOINES — Des Moines Hoover led 31-25 at the half and held on to beat Mason City 66-54 on Saturday afternoon. Corey Miner, Isaiah Washington and Malakai Johnson-Bassey all had 12 points to lead Mason City, as they drop to 2-8 on the season and will travel to Fort Dodge on Tuesday night.
— other boys basketball from Saturday
Osage 82, Belmond-Klemme 33
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 53, Algona 44
MASON CITY — Jackie Pippett celebrated her 19th birthday with a career-high 27 points as the NIACC women beat the William Penn JV 85-47 Sunday afternoon at the campus gymnasium. Alyssa Hames scored 18 points and grabbed 17 rebounds while Audrey Martinez-Stewart had 13 points and 12 rebounds for NIACC, as they improve to 10-4 on the season and will travel to Iowa Lakes on Wednesday night.
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Umoja Gibson scored 20 points, and Oklahoma rallied in the second half to defeat No. 11 Iowa State 79-66 on Saturday night. Tanner Groves scored 16 points and Elijah Harkless added 13 for the Sooners. Oklahoma is 12-3 and took control with a 14-0 run late in the second half that covered five minutes. Oklahoma was coming off a loss to No. 1 Baylor. The Sooners bounced back with a dynamic offensive performance. The Sooners shot 62% from the field overall and 82% in the second half. Izaiah Brockington and Tyrese Hunter each scored 20 points for Iowa State, which is 13-2.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — AJ Green had 33 points to carry Northern Iowa to an 85-84 win over Missouri State on Saturday, as the Panthers overcame a career-high 43 points by the Bears’ Isiaih Mosley. Green shot 13 for 14 from the line, including seven in a row in the final minute that helped the Panthers break a tie and go on to win.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Tucker DeVries had 15 points as Drake edged past Evansville 60-59 on Saturday. Jawaun Newton led the Purple Aces with 21 points and nine rebounds.
LINCOLN, NEBRASKA — It was a hard fought win for the 22nd-ranked Hawkeye women on the road at Nebraska. Iowa finally found its shooting touch and connected on 11 of 19 from three point range in a 95-86 win over the Huskers.
That’s Iowa coach Lisa Bluder who says the Hawkeyes played well on both ends.
Bluder says it was a big win after losing at home to Northwestern.
McKenna Warnock had a career high 23 points, including seven of nine from behind the arc. Caitlin Clark finished with a game high 31 and added 12 assists as the Hawkeyes improve to 8-4 overall and 2-1 in the Big Ten.
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Morgan Kane scored a career-high 17 points, Ashley Joens had her 40th career double-double and No. 12 Iowa State rolled to a 78-47 win over Texas Christian on Saturday. Joens had 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Cyclones (14-1, 3-0 Big 12 Conference), who are off to their best start in conference play since 2013-14 and are 9-0 at home this season. Emily Ryan added 16 points and Lexi Donarski 11. Kane was 6 of 7 from the field and 5 of 6 from the line with six rebounds and three assists. Tavy Diggs scored 17 points off the bench for the Horned Frogs.
VALPARAISO, INDIANA — The Drake women fell at Valparaiso 71-61 on Sunday afternoon. Mason City native Megan Meyer played 35 minutes, scoring 10 points on 4-of-12 shooting. Drake falls to 9-6 overall and 1-3 in the Missouri Valley and host Southern Illinois on Thursday.
PELLA — The 7th-ranked NIACC wrestling team had three champions at the Central College Invitational on Saturday. Top-ranked Christian Minto won the 165 pound title with a 6-5 decision over 8th-ranked Khaitov Mirzo of Ellsworth. 8th-ranked Chase McCleish won the 184 pound weight class with an 8-4 win over Jeremiah Glise of Briar Cliff. Jose Valdez was the winner in the 197 pound bracket, beating Central’s Gage Linahon 5-3 in the final. NIACC will travel to the Worthington Minnesota Open next Saturday.
CLEAR LAKE — Emmetsburg won the Clear Lake Invitational wrestling tournament on Saturday. The E-Hawks had five champions and three more finish second as they ended up with 220 points. Algona had three champions and two others finish second to finish as the team runner-up with 208 points. North Butler-Clarksville finished third with 166 points, while Charles City was fifth with 132 ½ and Forest City sixth with 122 ½. Clear Lake finished seventh with 75 points and had two wrestlers finish in third place with Tyler LeFevre at 132 and Kaleb Hambly at 182. West Fork had 41 ½ points and finished eighth.
— hockey over the weekend:
== North Iowa Bulls
Friday — Aberdeen 7, North Iowa 6 (shootout)
Saturday — Aberdeen 5, North Iowa 4 (shootout)
== Mason City Toros
Friday — Willmar 4, Mason City 0
Saturday — Mason City 3, Willmar 1
== Mohawk high school hockey club
Saturday — Sioux City 4, Mason City 3
Sunday — Sioux City 4, Mason City 2