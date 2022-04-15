Monday is the federal tax filing deadline
DES MOINES — Monday is the deadline to file your 2021 federal tax returns to avoid penalties and interest.
Internal Revenue Service spokesman Christopher Miller says electronic filing remains the best option. “It’s even more important this year to file electronically because of some of the backlogs due to the pandemic and so we definitely want to encourage people not to file on paper if they can all avoid it,” Miller says.
Miller says e-filing returns are more accurate. “If there are no issues with an E-filed return you can generally expect to get a refund in less than 21 days if you choose direct deposit. So that’s something we want people to be aware of,” he says.
Miller has a couple of last minute tips. “The biggest thing to remember this year is to keep the letters that the I-R-S sent you that show how much you received for that third stimulus payment or those advanced child tax credit payments,” Miller says. “Make sure you keep those letters handy because you’re going to need those to file an accurate return.”
He says a majority of people now file electronically. “Paper returns will be delayed in processing and in issuing a refund so try to avoid sending in paper returns if at all possible so you can avoid delays in getting your refund,” Miller says.
April 15th is normally the federal tax filing deadline, but the deadline was moved back to Monday the 18th due to a holiday in the District of Columbia.