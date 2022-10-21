Monday final day to pre-register to vote in 2022 General Election

MASON CITY — Monday is the final day for north-central Iowans to pre-register to vote in the 2022 General Election.

To register to vote, you must be: 18 years old by election day; be a United States citizen and an Iowa resident; not been convicted of a felony, or if you have, you’ve had your voting rights restored; not have been judged mentally incompetent by a court of law; and given up your right to vote in any other place.

For Cerro Gordo County voters, the County Auditor’s office at the courthouse will be open until 5:00 PM on Monday.

Completed voter registrations may be mailed to the county auditor but must be either received by that deadline or must be postmarked on or before Monday October 24th.

A person who registers at the polls on Election Day must provide acceptable proof of identity and current residency in the precinct.

If you have any questions about the 2022 General Election, you can contact the county auditor’s office at 641-421-3041 or visit the website cerrogordoauditor.gov