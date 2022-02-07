      Breaking News
Ragan announces she will not run for another term in the Iowa Senate

Monday February 7th “The Midday Report”

Feb 7, 2022 @ 12:41pm

Listen to “The Midday Report” from Monday February 7th

 

For the latest

Trending
Charles City man in federal prison to return to state to face murder charge of rural Nashua man
Two men accused of having over 100 pounds of meth in car during Cerro Gordo County traffic stop plead not guilty
Judge says lawsuit by City of Mason City against building owner may move forward
Hampton man pleads not guilty to high-speed pursuit in Hancock County last fall
Law enforcement looking for missing Mason City woman
Connect With Us