Monday February 3rd Local Sports
TONIGHT:
== AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com, Radio.com app — Clear Lake boys at Hampton-Dumont-CAL — 7:30
IOWA CITY — Iowa used a late 11-0 run to snap Illinois’ seven game winning streak. Luka Garza scored 25 points, including a career high four three pointers in a 72-65 win. The game featured eight ties and 14 lead changes.
That’s coach Fran McCaffery who says Garza’s versatility was a key.
Illini coach Brad Underwood says the Hawkeyes made the key plays at crunch time.
Iowa is now 16-6 overall and 7-4 in the Big Ten and will travel to Purdue on Wednesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 o’clock.
AUSTIN, TEXAS (AP) — Courtney Ramey’s 3-pointer with 1:06 to play gave Texas the lead and Matt Coleman III’s two late free throws closed out a 72-68 win over Iowa State. Texas fought back from an eight-point deficit in the second half. Ramey led the charge, scoring eight of Texas’ 10 points in the run to take the lead. A 3-pointer by Ramey and a dunk by Jericho Sims got Texas within 65-63 before Ramey made his 3-pointer from the left win for the lead. Tyrese Haliburton and Rasir Bolton each scored 14 points for Iowa State.
EVANSVILLE, INDIANA (AP) — Austin Phyfe had 16 points on 6-of-6 shooting from the floor and Northern Iowa cruised past Evansville 80-68. Phyfe added three steals for the Panthers (19-3, 8-2 Missouri Valley Conference). K.J. Riley, Sam Cunliffe and Evan Kuhlman all scored 14 to pace the Purple Aces (9-14, 0-10), who have now lost 10 games in a row, all in conference play.
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Marcus Domask hit five 3-pointers and scored a career-high 28 points and Southern Illinois used a big first half to defeat Drake 79-72 for its fifth-straight win. Eric McGill added 19 points and Barret Benson had 16 with six rebounds and five assists for the Salukis. Domask two 3-pointers and eighth-straight points, followed by a three-point play and 3 by Benson for a 14-0 run that made it 25-13. Southern Illinois went 8 of 12 from long range and shot 56% to take a 42-39 lead at the half. Garrett Sturtz had a career-high 18 points for Drake.
ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN — A nine game winning streak for the 18th ranked Iowa Hawkeye women came to an end at Michigan. Naz Hillmon scored 30 points and added 10 rebounds as the Wolverines cruised to a 78-63 win. Iowa never led in falling to 9-2 in the Big Ten.
That’s Iowa coach Lisa Bluder who says the Hawkeyes never got in a groove offensively
Alexis Sevillian had 15 points, Kathleen Doyle had 14 while Mason City native Makenzie Meyer had 13 points. Iowa hosts Nebraska on Thursday night.
MORGANTOWN, West Virginia – A late rally came up short as the Iowa State women lost at West Virginia 79-71, a game the Cyclones trailed by 17 heading to the final quarter. Cyclone coach Bill Fennelly.
The loss dropped the Cyclones to 4-5 in the Big 12.
OSAGE — Osage had five champions on their way to taking the Top of Iowa Conference wrestling tournament title on Saturday in Osage, as you heard coverage of on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB. The Green Devils had 258.5 team points, 44 points better than runner-up Lake Mills. Osage’s title winners were Nicholas Fox at 120, Joe Sullivan at 126, Averee Abben at 132, Ryan Adams at 138, and Spencer Mooberry at 170. Lake Mills had two champions. Nashua-Plainfield was third with 184.5 points and a champion, while Forest City was fourth with 179 and a champion.
ROCHESTER — Rochester downed the North Iowa Bulls 3-1 on Saturday night in NA3HL action in Rochester. Lucas Wahlin had the only goal for the Bulls, scoring in the third period. The Bulls fall to 30-7-2-0 with the loss and have this coming weekend off before hosting St. Louis on February 14th and 15th.
MASON CITY — The Mohawk Hockey Club picked up a 3-0 win at home against Ames on Saturday in Midwest High School Hockey League play. Jackson Wickman and Andrew Crane each had a goal in the first period, while Nik Howell added another goal late in the third period. Mason City is now 3-21 with a shootout loss and will travel to Okoboji this weekend for a two-game series.