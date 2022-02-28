Monday February 28th Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — 3A boys substate final at Waterloo — Clear Lake vs. Decorah — pre-game 6:45, tipoff 7:00
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Iowa men vs. Northwestern — pre-game 7:00, tipoff 8:00
CLEAR LAKE — Lake Mills is headed back to the boys state basketball tournament. The Bulldogs blew out Dunkerton 84-46 in the Class 1A Substate 2 championship game in Clear Lake Saturday night. Lake Mills jumped out to a 21-10 lead after the first quarter and never was challenged the rest of the way, leading 44-22 at half, and 64-37 at the end of the third before the final margin of 38 points. Wyatt Helming had 26 points and Bennett Berger had 24 points as the Bulldogs hit 11 three-pointers in the contest. Lake Mills is 24-1 on the season and is the 4th seed in the 1A state tournament field. They’ll face 5th-seed Danville in the opener of the state tournament next Monday at 10:30 AM, a game you’ll hear on AM-1300 KGLO.
FORT DODGE — Roland-Story outscored Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 39-28 in the second half to win the Class 2A Substate 3 championship game in Fort Dodge on Saturday night, 69-55. Drew Britson had 27 points to lead the Cardinals, who end their season with a record of 18-7.
WATERLOO — Clear Lake looks to make their third state tournament appearance in four years as they face top-ranked Decorah in the Class 3A Substate 2 championship game tonight in Waterloo. The Lions are 17-5 after beating Waverly-Shell Rock 50-46 in the substate semifinal round, while Decorah comes in with a 21-1 record after beating Charles City 62-52. The Vikings have won 20 straight after losing to Western Dubuque in the second game of the season. You can hear the Clear Lake-Decorah substate final tonight on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com starting with the pre-game at about 6:45.
DES MOINES — The girls state basketball tournament gets underway in Des Moines today:
== Class 5A
10:00 AM — #1 Johnston vs. #8 Dowling West Des Moines
11:45 AM — #4 Pleasant Valley vs. #5 Iowa City City High
1:30 PM — #2 Des Moines Roosevelt vs. #7 West Des Moines Valley
3:15 PM — #3 Ankeny Centennial vs. #6 Waterloo West
== Class 3A
5:00 PM — #1 Unity Christian vs. #8 Davenport Assumption
6:45 PM — #4 Estherville-Lincoln Central vs. #5 Sergeant Bluff-Luton
8:30 PM — #2 West Lyon vs. #7 Roland-Story
10:00 AM Tuesday — #3 Ballard vs. #6 Center Point-Urbana
MASON CITY — The NIACC men’s basketball team’s season came to an end last night as they fell to top-seed Kirkwood 80-75 in the semifinals of the Region XI tournament held in Mason City. Kirkwood trailed 38-37 at half but outscored the Trojans 43-37 in the second half to advance to the regional championship game. Myles Tucker had 27 points to lead NIACC while Noah Rigatuso added 12 points as the Trojans end their season with a record of 20-12. Kirkwood will host DMACC in the regional championship game on Thursday night as DMACC beat Iowa Lakes 67-53 in the other regional semifinal played on Sunday.
IOWA CITY — The 21st-ranked Iowa women outscored 6th-ranked Michigan 33-14 in the second quarter and roared away to a 104-80 victory to grab a share of its first Big Ten regular season title since 2008, a game you heard Sunday afternoon on AM-1300 KGLO. The Hawkeyes shot 60 percent and finished 16 of 29 from three point range in front of a sold out Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
That’s Iowa coach Lisa Bluder. The Hawkeyes finished the regular season on a four game win streak to share the title with Ohio State.
Caitlin Clark scored 38 points and added 11 assists. She was eight of 11 behind the arc. Iowa receives a double-bye into the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals and will face either Minnesota or Northwestern on Friday evening at 5:30, a game you’ll hear on KGLO.
AMES — The 9th-ranked Iowa State women can clinch at least a tie for the Big 12 title with a win at home tonight against 5th-ranked Baylor.. Both teams are 13-3 in the league race.
That’s ISU coach Bill Fennelly. The Cyclones are in search of their first regular season title since 2000.
Tipoff in Ames is scheduled for 6 o’clock tonight.
CEDAR FALLS — The UNI men are the top seed in this week’s Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in St. Louis. The Panthers closed the season with a thrilling 102-96 overtime victory over Loyola to earn their second regular season Valley title in three years.
The Panthers overcame a slow start to the season that saw them open with a 4-7 record.
The Panthers play Friday at noon against the winner of Thursday’s game between Illinois State and Indiana State. After finishing in a three-way tie for second, Drake is seeded third and will open Friday night against Southern Illinois
IOWA CITY — The 25th-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes close their home schedule tonight by hosting Northwestern. The Hawks have won six of their last seven and are 10-7 in the Big Ten while the Wildcats are 6-12.
That’s Iowa coach Fran McCaffery. Three Hawkeyes will take part in Senior Night ceremonies: Jordan Bohannon, Connor McCaffery and Austin Ash.
The pre-game is scheduled for 7 o’clock with the tipoff at 8 o’clock on AM-1300 KGLO tonight.