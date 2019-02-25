Monday February 25th Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — NIACC vs. DMACC — women 5:30, men 7:30

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — 3A boys substate final at Mason City High School — Clear Lake vs. Charles City — pre-game 6:45, tipoff 7:00

MASON CITY — One of the two teams involved in tonight’s scheduled Class 3A Substate 2 boys basketball championship game will break a long drought of their program not making the state tournament. Top-ranked Clear Lake is 22-0 heading into tonight’s game and is looking to make the school’s first appearance at state since 1979. The Lions edged Algona 53-49 in last week’s substate semifinal game. Charles City is 14-7 heading into tonight’s contest after a 70-45 win over Webster City in the substate semifinal. The Comets have not been to the boys state basketball tournament since 1956. Clear Lake beat Charles City 87-60 in Charles City back on December 3rd. You can hear the Clear Lake-Charles City game tonight, which is being played at Mason City High School, on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com starting with the pre-game at about 6:45, with tipoff scheduled for 7 o’clock.

DES MOINES — The 100th edition of the girls state basketball tournament gets underway at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines today with all Class 5A quarterfinal games and three of the four Class 3A quarterfinals:

== Class 5A quarterfinals

10:00 AM — Johnston (21-2) vs. Urbandale (13-9)

11:45 AM — Iowa City High (19-2) vs. West Des Moines Valley (17-5)

1:30 PM — Waukee (18-4) vs. Dowling West Des Moines (16-7)

3:15 PM — Southeast Polk (19-3) vs. Ankeny Centennial (15-7)

== Class 3A quarterfinals

5:00 PM — North Polk (21-2) vs. Estherville-Lincoln Central (14-10)

6:45 PM — Crestwood (15-5) vs. Waukon (18-3)

8:30 PM — Des Moines Christian (22-2) vs. Roland-Story (19-5)

10:00 AM Tuesday — Center Point-Urbana (21-2) vs. West Marshall (14-7)

MASON CITY — The NIACC basketball teams had their games against DMACC postponed on Saturday due to the weather. Those games are scheduled to be played tonight with the women’s game at 5:30 and the men’s game at 7:30. We’ll have those games on AM-1300 KGLO starting shortly before 5:30.

AMES — Iowa State hopes to get things turned around tonight at home against Oklahoma. The Cyclones fell to 8-6 in the Big 12 after a 75-72 loss at TCU on Saturday.

ISU coach Steve Prohm. The Cyclones have lost two straight at home and three of their last four overall.

Tipoff tonight is scheduled for 7 o’clock.

DES MOINES — Drake erased a 13 point deficit but came up short at Illinois State 67-60 on Sunday. The Bulldogs fall to 10-6 in Missouri Valley play.

That’s Drake coach Darian DeVries. The Bulldogs misfired on a couple of key free throws down the stretch as they had their four game winning streak snapped.

Drake hosts Indiana State on Wednesday.

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — AJ Green had 22 points as Northern Iowa beat Valparaiso 64-53 on Saturday night.

Luke McDonnell had 13 points for Northern Iowa (14-15, 9-7 Missouri Valley Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive win.

Javon Freeman had 11 points for the Crusaders (14-15, 7-9). Derrik Smits added 10 points and three assists.

The Panthers leveled the season series against the Crusaders with the win. Valparaiso defeated Northern Iowa 75-66 on Jan. 19. Northern Iowa plays Loyola of Chicago at home on Wednesday. Valparaiso plays Bradley on the road on Wednesday.

STILLWATER, Okla. — The third-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team fell to No. 2 Oklahoma State on Sunday afternoon, 27-12, in front of a sold-out crowd at Gallagher-Iba Arena. The Hawkeyes finish the regular season 14-1.

Oklahoma State led 12-0 after three matches before Iowa rattled off three straight wins from 149-165 pounds.

Twelfth-ranked Pat Lugo used two takedowns to upset No. 6 Kaden Gfeller, 7-4, at 149. Seventh-ranked Kaleb Young scored a takedown in each period to defeat Wyatt Sheets, 9-5, at 157. Alex Marinelli tied the dual, 12-12, with a fall in 2:44 at 165. Marinelli led 8-0 before locking in his team-high ninth fall of the season.

Oklahoma State closed the dual with four straight wins. The Cowboys won seven-of-10 matches overall and finished the regular season, 15-0.

Iowa returns to the mat March 9-10 at the Big Ten Championships in Minneapolis. The NCAA Championships are March 21-23 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ryan Donato scored with 2:31 left in overtime to lead the Minnesota Wild past the St. Louis Blues 2-1 for their third straight victory. Donato, who has four points in three games since being acquired by the Wild in a trade with Boston, launched his shot from behind the left circle to beat Blues goalie Jake Allen’s glove for the winner. Jason Zucker had the first goal and Devan Dubnyk stopped 27 shots for the Wild, who took three of four games from the Blues in the season series.