Monday February 22nd Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Class 4A boys substate quarterfinal — Mason City at Norwalk — pre-game 6:45, tipoff 7:00
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com, NFHS Network — Class 3A boys substate quarterfinal — Clear Lake vs. Hampton-Dumont-CAL — pre-game 6:45, tipoff 7:00
DES MOINES — Three north-central Iowa wrestlers were crowned champions on Saturday night while 22 area wrestlers placed at the state wrestling tournament in Des Moines, as you heard on KRIB and KGLO. Kale Petersen became West Fork’s first-ever champion as he won the Class 1A 106-pound title with a 16-9 decision over Eli Becerra of Missouri Valley. Spencer Mooberry of Osage capped off his high school wrestling career by winning the Class 2A 182-pound title with a 6-4 sudden victory win over Adam Ahrendsen of Union of LaPorte City. Chet Buss of North Butler-Clarksville won his second straight title as he pinned Rex Johnsen of Logan-Magnolia in 1:40 in the Class 1A 285-pound championship. Averee Abben of Osage lost a double-overtime decision to Brandon O’Brien of Independence in the Class 2A 132-pound championship, while teammate Nick Fox lost the 2A 145-pound title match to Matthew Lewis of Centerville 3-2. Lewis became the 29th four-time state champion in Iowa history with the victory. After winning last year’s 2A team title, Osage finished second with 96 points, with West Delaware winning the title with 150 points. Don Bosco won the 1A title with 179.5 points. West Hancock was fifth with 57. Waverly-Shell Rock won the 3A team title with 154.5 points with Waukee second with 146 and Southeast Polk third with 143. You can see the full list of area placewinners by heading to this story
GRUNDY CENTER — Clear Lake is returning to the girls state basketball tournament as the Lions breezed to a 59-29 win over Williamsburg in a Class 3A regional final played in Grundy Center on Saturday night, as you heard on KRIB. Emily Theiss had 14 points while Chelsey Holck added 11 to lead the second-ranked Lions, who improve to 18-1 on the season and will face 14th-ranked Waukon in next Monday night’s state quarterfinals. Waukon upset 6th-ranked Osage 60-37 in Waverly on Saturday night. Start time for the Clear Lake-Waukon game next Monday night is scheduled for 9:00 PM.
HUXLEY — The Mason City High girls were held to nine points in the first half as they fell to Ballard 44-30 in a Class 4A regional semifinal played in Huxley on Saturday night, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. Emma Hollander had seven points to lead the Mohawks, who end their season with a 7-13 record.
— Class 3A and 4A boys basketball teams start their post-season treks tonight with substate quarterfinal round games:
== Class 4A Substate 8
Mason City at Norwalk (winner plays Friday at Ankeny)
Des Moines Roosevelt at Marshalltown (winner plays Friday at Waukee)
== Class 3A Substate 2
Hampton-Dumont-CAL at Clear Lake
Estherville-Lincoln Central at Spencer
Boone at Algona
Webster City at Humboldt
== Class 3A Substate 3
Charles City at Crestwood
MADISON — The 11th-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes survived a second half rally by Wisconsin beat the 21st-ranked Badgers 77-62 in Madison on Sunday as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. Luka Garza had 30 points as the Hawkeyes shot 51 percent, including 12 of 19 from three point range.
The Badgers sliced a 16 point Hawkeye lead to three in the second half.
Garza became Iowa’s all-time leading scorer and has 2126 points for his career, breaking the record of Roy Marble of 2116 from 1985-1989. Iowa coach Fran McCaffery says the Hawkeyes did a good job of responding after the Badgers rallied.
Iowa is now 17-6 overall and 11-5 in the Big Ten. The Hawkeyes will host Michigan on Thursday night at 6 o’clock.
DES MOINES — Joe Yesufu poured in 32 points as Drake cruised to an 85-71 win over Evansville on Sunday, a game the Bulldogs led by 31 points in the second half. Drake coach Darian DeVries.
Yesufu was 12 of 14 from the field, including five of seven from three point range.
Drake improves to 22-2 but the Bulldogs may have suffered another costly injury. Senior point guard Roman Penn suffered a lower leg injury and did not return. The teams close out their series tonight. It will be Drake’s final home game of the season.
UNDATED (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves fired coach Ryan Saunders on Sunday night, hours after the team with the NBA’s worst record this season lost for the eighth time in the last nine games. A person with knowledge of the situation said that the Timberwolves were finalizing plans to introduce Toronto assistant Chris Finch as the team’s new coach on Monday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Finch’s hiring has not been formally completed.