Monday February 1st Local Sports
OTTUMWA — — Indian Hills beat NIACC 95-67 Saturday afternoon in junior college men’s basketball. NIACC was led by sophomore guard McKelary Robertson who had a career-high 19 points. He connected on four three-pointers and also had three assists and two steals. NIACC drops to 0-4 and will host Southeastern as part of a men’s-women’s doubleheader that you’ll hear on AM-1300 KGLO starting at 5 o’clock on Wednesday.
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Iverson Molinar scored 20 points and Mississippi State poured it on in the second half to defeat Iowa State 95-56 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The Bulldogs scored their most points in a game this season, opening the second half with a 9-0 burst as Tolu Smith scored seven and Molinar two. That rally was followed by a 15-1 run that pushed the lead to 35 points with 12:47 left to play. D.J. Stewart Jr. scored 17 points, Tolu Smith finished with 16 and Deivon Smith added 10 points. Rasir Bolton led the Cyclones with 18 points and Tyler Harris scored 11.
DES MOINES — Drake is 16-0 after escaping Illinois State in overtime on Sunday. The Bulldogs won despite squandering a 15-point second half lead and making just four of 30 from three point range.
That’s Drake coach Darian DeVries. The Redbirds roared back after the Bulldogs appeared to take command.
DeVries says the Bulldogs struggled against the Illinois State zone and many of their threes were in desperation at the end of the shot clock.
The two teams match up again tonight in Des Moines.
CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Noah Carter had 21 points and 12 rebounds as Northern Iowa got past Southern Illinois 74-62. Ben Harvey led the Salukis with 11 points.
MINNEAPOLIS — The Iowa Hawkeye women outscored Minnesota 28-8 in the third quarter and raced away to a 94-68 victory in Williams Arena on Sunday afternoon as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO.
Iowa coach Lisa Bluder. The Hawkeyes move to 10-4 overall and 6-4 in the Big Ten as they get ready for a pair of ranked teams this week in Ohio State and Indiana.
Monika Czinano had 23 points while Caitlin Clark added 22 points and 11 assists for the Hawkeyes in the win. Mason City native Megan Meyer played just over 14 minutes, scoring four points, handing out four assists, grabbed two rebounds and had a steal.
AMES — The Iowa State women were held to 12 fourth quarter points in an 85-77 loss at home to 9th-ranked Baylor on Sunday. The Cyclones were dominated on the glass by getting outrebounded 51-26.
That’s ISU coach Bill Fennelly. The rebounding allowed Baylor to outscore the Cyclones in the paint 42-16.
The Cyclones are 11-6 overall and 7-3 in the Big 12.
— high school boys basketball Saturday
Newman 76, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 62
North Butler 43, Rockford 37
Belmond-Klemme 47, Eagle Grove 29
— high school girls basketball Saturday
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 70, Newman 22
Belmond-Klemme 51, Eagle Grove 41
MASON CITY — The Mohawk high school hockey club split their two-game weekend series with Lincoln, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. Mason City survived a roller coaster ride on Saturday night, with both teams scoring four times in the third to tie the game at 7-7. Nik Howell then scored the lone goal in a shootout for an 8-7 win. On Sunday, Lincoln scored three times in the third to beat the Mohawks 7-4. Mason City hosts Waterloo on Wednesday night in a game you’ll hear on KRIB starting at about 8 o’clock.