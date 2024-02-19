Monday February 19th Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Class 4A substate boys basketball — Mason City at Ames — pre-game 6:45, tipoff 7:00

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, Lions TV at kribam.com — Class 3A substate boys basketball — Clear Lake vs. Boone — pre-game 6:45, tipoff 7:00

DES MOINES — Osage had all four of their finalists win championships on Saturday night as the Green Devils captured the Class 2A team title for the second straight year at the Boys State Wrestling Tournament in Des Moines, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. Blake Fox won his 138 pound championship match 3-1 over Jase Jaspers of Mount Vernon; Anders Kittleson winning his 144 pound title match over Royce Butt of Central Dewitt 4-0; Tucker Stangel winning a rematch of last year’s 145-pound title match, beating Bo Koedam of Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2-1 in this year’s 157-pound final; and Mac Muller winning the 285 pound final over Russell Coil of Columbus Junction/Winfield-Mount Union 8-3. Osage finished with 128 ½ team points, with Mount Vernon finishing second with 110.

MaKade Bloker of North Butler-Clarksville also won a title on Saturday night, beating Louden Huisenga of WACO 9-3 in the Class 1A-190 pound title match.

Falling in their championship matches were: Tanner Arjes of North Butler-Clarksville, who lost his Class 1A-132 pound match to Dawson Youngblut of Don Bosco 4-2; Teague Smith of West Hancock, losing his 138 pound-Class 1A final to Blake Allen of Underwood 3-1; Lucas Kral of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura losing his Class 2A-150 pound match to Caleb Olson of Union LaPorte City 3-0; Kellen Smith of West Hancock losing his Class 1A-157 pound match to Kyler Knaack of Don Bosco 3-2.

MASON CITY — The Mason City High girls basketball team were upset by Gilbert in a Class 4A regional semifinal on Saturday night, 66-61, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com. Gilbert used a 25-16 fourth quarter to knock off the Riverhawks. Coach Curt Klaahsen gives Gilbert a bunch of credit for the victory.

For Klaahsen it ends a 17-year career as Mason City High’s girls basketball coach.

Reggi Spotts had 26 points to lead Mason City, as the Riverhawks end their season with a record of 20-3.

STORY CITY — Forest City beat Roland-Story 67-55 in the Class 3A Region 4 championship game on Saturday night in Story City, giving the Indians their first-ever trip to the girls state basketball tournament. The Indians are now 21-3 on the season and will face top-seed Estherville-Lincoln Central in the 3A state quarterfinal round next Monday night at 5 o’clock at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

== other 3A state quarterfinals next week

6:45 Monday — #4 Mount Vernon (21-3) vs. #5 Harlan (20-3)

8:30 Monday — #2 Des Moines Christian (23-1) vs. #7 Benton Community (18-6)

10:00 AM Tuesday — #3 Solon (21-3) vs. #6 Dubuque Wahlert (19-5)

CLEAR LAKE — Substate boys basketball begins tonight in Classes 3A and 4A:

== 4A Substate 1

Mason City at Ames

Sioux City North at Des Moines North

== 3A Substate 2

Boone at #1 Clear Lake

North Polk at Algona

Webster City at Ballard

Spencer at Humboldt

== 3A Substate 3

West Delaware at Decorah

Western Dubuque at Dubuque Wahlert

Center Point-Urbana at Charles City

Independence at Hampton-Dumont-CAL

MASON CITY — The NIACC women outscored Southeastern 49-20 in the first half on their way to an 82-49 win in Iowa Community College Athletic Conference basketball on Sunday afternoon. Keiara Anderson had 12 points while Kameron Jones added 10 to lead the Trojans, who improve to 19-7 overall and 12-5 in the conference. NIACC travels to Southeastern on Wednesday for a rematch in Keokuk.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Tony Perkins’ layup with 1.3 seconds left gave Iowa an 88-86 overtime win over No. 20 Wisconsin. Perkins, who had 16 of his 18 points in the second half and overtime, drove the right side of the lane, nearly losing the ball before recovering to hit the winning shot. Iowa’s Payton Sandfort then intercepted Carter Gilmore’s inbounds pass to close the win. Wisconsin had a chance to take the lead with 15 seconds left and the score tied at 86, but Max Klesmit missed a 3-pointer. Owen Freeman led Iowa with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Steven Crowl had 22 points to lead Wisconsin.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Keshon Gilbert had 24 points and eight rebounds to lead No. 10 Iowa State past Texas Tech 82-74 on Saturday. Curtis Jones contributed 12 points for Iowa State, which has won all 15 of its home games this season. Tamin Lipsey and Milan Momcilovic each added 10 points. The Cyclones scored 28 points off of turnovers. Joe Toussaint led the Red Raiders with 16 points. Iowa State visits No. 3 Houston on Monday night with an outright conference lead on the line. The Cyclones and Cougars are currently co-leaders.

DES MOINES — Drake has moved back into a share of the Missouri Valley Conference lead. The Bulldogs outscored Murray State 14-3 to close the opening half and rolled to a 95-72 win in the Knapp Center. The Bulldogs shot a sizzling 61 percent, including 17 three pointers to move to 13-3 in the Valley.

That’s Drake coach Darian DeVries. Freshman Kevin Overton led the Bulldogs with a season high 23 points as they claimed a 19th straight home win.

The Bulldogs are 22-5 overall.

CEDAR FALLS — The UNI men have moved into a share of fourth in the Missouri Valley Conference race. The Panthers built a 21 point second half lead then held off a furious Bradley rally for a 74-63 victory in the McLeod Center. Jacob Hutson led the Panthers with 14 points. Bowen Born added 12 and Nate Heise returned from an ankle injury to score 11.

The Panthers built an early 19 point advantage by scoring 44 points in the opening half.

The Panthers are 9-7 in the Valley.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Freshman Madison Booker had 18 points and 10 assists and led a fourth-quarter surge as No. 5 Texas overwhelmed Iowa State 81-60 on Saturday for its sixth straight win.Booker also made three steals. Shaylee Gonzales added 18 points for Texas (24-4, 11-3 Big 12), which outscored Iowa State 23-10 in the fourth quarter.Shay Holle had 16 points, six assists and three steals. Taylor Jones grabbed 13 rebounds and made three blocks.

IOWA CITY — Iowa women’s coach Lisa Bluder says the off week came at the right time for her team. The 4th-ranked Hawkeyes are coming off last Thursday’s win over Michigan and return to action Thursday night at 14th-ranked Indiana.

Bluder says with sold out crowds at home and on the road every game has a tournament feel.

The Hawkeyes are 12-2 in the Big Ten and 22-3 overall.