Monday February 17th Local Sports

MONDAY NIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Mason City High boys vs. Charles City — 7:30
CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake used a 17-2 run at the end of the first quarter to control Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and pick up a 57-46 win in a Class 3A girls regional quarterfinal round contest in Clear Lake on Saturday night, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. Sara Faber had 17 points while Chelsey Holck added 13 to lead the Lions, who are now 20-2 on the season and will host Forest City on Wednesday night in the Region 2 semifinal round. Forest City outscored Humboldt in the middle two quarters 28-15 in a 52-41 win. Wednesday night’s game starts at 7 o’clock in Clear Lake.
MASON CITY — The Newman girls used a 26-2 first quarter to beat Northwood-Kensett 60-19 in a Class 1A girls regional first-round game on Saturday night, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com. Hailey Worman and Kealan Curley both had 13 points to lead the Knights in the victory. Newman is now 13-9 and will travel to Bishop Garrigan on Tuesday night for a 1A regional quarterfinal that you’ll hear on KGLO starting at 7 o’clock.
— other girls tournament scores from Saturday
== 1A Region 2
AGWSR 56, North Iowa 19
== 1A Region 3
Janesville 53, Rockford 48
== 3A Region 3
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 62, Iowa Falls-Alden 34
== 2A Region 2
Lake Mills 50, Central Springs 35
== 2A Region 3
Belmond-Klemme 61, Eagle Grove 37
== 2A Region 4
West Fork 35, Sumner-Fredricksburg 34
— 1A and 2A boys basketball teams have first-round district games tonight:
== 1A District 3
Northwood-Kensett at Central Springs
== 2A District 5 at Garner
6:30 — Clarion-Goldfield-Dows vs. Eagle Grove
8:00 — Belmond-Klemme vs. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
MINNEAPOLIS — Luka Garza scored 24 points as the 21st-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes finished the game on an 11-0 run to win at Minnesota 58-55 on Sunday afternoon, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. Iowa coach Fran McCaffery.
The Hawkeyes won despite being without starting guard C.J. Fredrick, who was sidelined with an ankle injury.
The Hawkeyes appeared to be in trouble when the Gophers used an 8-0 run to take a 55-47 lead. Connor McCaffery finished with six points and seven assists.
Iowa is now 9-6 in the Big Ten and 18-8 overall. Iowa hosts Ohio State on Thursday
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Michael Jacobson scored a season-high 21 points, Solomon Young and Prentiss Nixon added 17 points apiece, and Iowa State dominated struggling Texas for an 81-52 victory. The Cyclones (11-14, 4-8 Big 12) never trailed and started the second half with a 9-0 run, building a commanding 46-26 lead. Courtney Ramey scored a season-high 21 points to lead Texas (14-11, 4-8), which fell behind by double digits with 9:01 left in the first half and trailed by as many as 30 points.
CHICAGO (AP) — Keith Clemons tossed in 25 points, Cameron Krutwig scored 21 and Loyola Chicago clamped down in overtime to beat Northern Iowa 82-73. Clemens sank 8 of 12 shots from the floor, including 5 of 8 from 3-point range, for the Ramblers (18-9, 10-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Krutwig buried 10 of 19 shots and added 11 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the season. Green topped the Panthers (22-4, 11-3) with 19 points, but he made just 8 of 23 shots, including 3 of 11 from beyond the arc.
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Anthony Murphy posted career highs scoring 20 points and grabbing 13 rebounds and Drake beat Evansville 85-80. Evansville led 40-34 at halftime before Drake started the second half with a 13-0 run and never trailed again. Sam Cunliffe’s 3-pointer with a minute to go brought the Purple Aces within 72-76 but the Bulldogs made all eight of their foul shots in the last 46 seconds. Cunliffe led Evansville with 25 points.
IOWA CITY — The 17th ranked Iowa Hawkeye women shot 55 percent and made 10 three pointers in a 97-71 win over Wisconsin. It was the Hawks’ 34 straight win at home. Iowa coach Lisa Bluder.
Kathleen Doyle had 22 points. The Hawkeyes are 12-3 in the Big Ten and are off until next weekend.
Mason City native Makenzie Meyer scored 13 points and handed out three assists. SIster Megan Meyer played the final two minutes and scored two points.
MASON CITY — 37 area wrestlers have qualified for this week’s state tournament in Des Moines after finishing first or second at district tournaments on Saturday:
== For Mason City High, they qualified three from the 3A District at Fort Dodge. Jace Rhodes and Cullan Schriever won the 113 and 126 pound titles while Colby Schriever finished second at 145.
== Clear Lake had one qualifier from the 2A District at Algona as Sam Nelson finished second at 126. Osage qualified six wrestlers for state, while Forest City had five, Hampton-Dumont-CAL two and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura one from the Algona district.
== Charles City qualified four wrestlers from the 2A meet in New Hampton.
== At the 1A District in Denver, West Hancock had three champions and three runners-up in qualifying six to the state tournament. Lake Mills had 11 wrestlers at the district tournament but wound up only qualifying three wrestlers to state. Central Springs and North Butler-Clarksville each had two, while Northwood-Kensett and West Fork each had one.
Here’s the list of area state qualifiers:
== Class 3A (3)
Mason City (3)
113 — Jace Rhodes
126 — Cullan Schriever
145 — Colby Schriever
== Class 2A (19)
Charles City (4)
182 — Caden Collins
195 — Jack Sindlinger
220 — Tino Tamayo
285 — Chase Crooks
Clear Lake (1)
126 — Sam Nelson
Forest City (5)
113 — Kellen Moore
120 — Brock Moore
152 — Kristian Gunderson
182 — Reece Moore
285 — Austin Kelso
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (1)
160 — Jared Shaw
Hampton-Dumont-CAL (2)
138 — Carl Barkema
145 — David Cornejo
Osage (6)
120 — Nick Fox
126 — Joe Sullivan
132 — Averee Abben
138 — Ryan Adams
160 — Zach Williams
170 — Spencer Mooberry
== Class 1A (15)
Central Springs (2)
113 — Clayton McDonough
120 — Bryce McDonough
Lake Mills (3)
138 — Dalton Thorson
152 — Casey Hanson
160 — Elijah Wagner
North Butler-Clarksville (2)
170 — Kolben Miller
285 — Chet Buss
Northwood-Kensett (1)
220 — Gideon Rollene
West Fork (1)
106 — Kale Petersen
West Hancock (6)
152 — Bryer Subject
170 — Matthew Francis
182 — Cole Kelly
195 — Tate Hagen
220 — Tanner Hagen
285 – Chandler Redenius
ESTHERVILLE — — NIACC’s Christian Minto was named the most outstanding wrestler at Sunday’s National Junior College Athletic Association’s Central District Tournament at Estherville as the Trojans will send nine wrestlers to the national tournament. The top-ranked Minto beat Iowa Central’s second-ranked Ashton Eyler 9-6 to claim the 165 pound title. Tony Mendoza was NIACC’s other title winner, picking up a 3-2 win over top-ranked Cardionte Wilson of Ellsworth at 149 pounds. Also for the Trojans, Brock Luthens finished second at 133; Holton Truax finished third at 197; and finishing fourth were Hunter Luke at 141, Kendall Sandifer at 157, Cody Klettheimer at 174, and Reldon Miller at 184. All of those wrestlers as well as Clarence Lee-Green at 125 will wrestle in the national tournament in Council Bluffs on March 6th and 7th.