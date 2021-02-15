      Weather Alert
WIND CHILL WARNING now in effect until 10:00 AM CST Tuesday.

Monday February 15th KGLO Morning News

Feb 15, 2021 @ 7:30am

Listen to the KGLO Morning News from Monday February 15th

 

For the latest

Trending
Mason City woman charged with having drug contraband in jail
Webster City man accused of attempted murder in Wright County enters Alford plea
Eagle Grove man accused of stealing items from former Mitchell County Sheriff's home to plead guilty
Clear Lake woman accused of child endangerment at child care enters Alford plea
Iowa House passes bill to ban so-called ‘gay panic’ defense