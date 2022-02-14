Monday February 14th Local Sports

TONIGHT:
MASON CITY — 34 local wrestlers have qualified for the state wrestling tournament later this week in Des Moines after district tournaments were held on Saturday:
== Mason City has three returning state qualifiers headed to the state tournament once again after the Class 3A district tournament in Marshalltown. Jace Rhodes won the 132 pound title while 106-pounder Kale DiMarco and 138-pounder Cooper Wiemann finished second.
== Osage won the 2A district title in Webster City on Saturday with 135 ½ points. The Green Devils had seven qualifiers with five champions and two runners-up. Hampton-Dumont-CAL finished second with 92 points. and had four qualifiers with two champions and two second place finishers. Also qualifying from the Webster City district were Max Currier of Clear Lake and Kellen Moore of Forest City. Charles City had one wrestler qualify from the 2A district in New Hampton with 285-pounder Chase Crooks.
== At the 1A in Denver, Nashua-Plainfield was the district champion with 110 points and six state qualifiers. Lake Mills finished second with 73 points with two champions and two runners-up, edging third place North Butler-Clarskville, who had three champions and a runner-up and 71 points. Central Springs finished fourth with 53.5 points and qualified three. Also qualifying at Denver was Drake Tiedemann of Northwood-Kensett. At the 1A in Emmetsburg, West Hancock qualified four wrestlers as they finished third in the team race with 84 points, with West Sioux winning the team title with 122 points.
You can see the full list of state qualifiers by heading to the local sports section at kglonews.com, and you can hear full play-by-play coverage of the state wrestling tournament this week on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com, as well as select coverage on AM-1300 KGLO. Head to the sports schedule under the sports broadcast tab at kglonews.com to see this week’s broadcast schedule.
Class 3A
== Mason City High
106 – Kale DiMarco
132 – Jace Rhodes
138 – Cooper Wiemann
Class 2A
== Clear Lake
126 – Max Currier
== Charles City
285 – Chase Crooks
== Forest City
138 – Kellen Moore
== Hampton-Dumont -CAL
106 – Jayson Stevens
113 – Jack Showalter
160 – Carl Barkema
170 – Tate Schmitt
182 – Braden Hansen
== Osage
126 – Tucker Stangel
132 – Anders Kittelson
145 – Max Gast
152 – Chase Thomas
160 – Nick Fox
195 – Cole Jeffries
220 – Barrett Muller
Class 1A
== Central Springs
132 — Brock Mathers
138 – Clayton McDonough
145 – Bryce McDonough
== Lake Mills
106 – Lucas Oldenkamp
113 – Hayden Helgeson
152 – Alex Beaty
220 – Wyatt Hanna
== North Butler-Clarksville
126 – Tanner Arjes
170 – MaKade Bloker
195 – Kolben Miller
285 – Chet Buss
== Northwood-Kensett
170 – Drake Tiedemann
== West Hancock
138 – Kellen Smith
152 – Creighton Kelly
160 – Kane Zuehl
220 – Mathew Francis
CENTERVILLE — For the first time since the school reinstated wrestling, NIACC has won the North Central District Tournament title. The 7th-ranked Trojans had 125 points, edging Iowa Central by three points to claim the team trophy. NIACC crowned three champions with Quentrevion Campbell at 141, Christian Minto at 165 and Jose Valdez at 197. Minto was selected as the tournament’s most outstanding wrestler after winning a rare third district championship. NIACC now focuses on the NJCAA National Tournament which takes place on March 4th and 5th in Council Bluffs.
CLEAR LAKE — Emily Theiss had 16 points to lead Clear Lake to a 55-32 win over Crestwood in a Class 3A Region 2 quarterfinal round contest on Saturday night, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. After only holding a two-point lead at the end of the first quarter, Clear Lake held Crestwood to four second-quarter points and then outscored them 23-11 in the third quarter. Clear Lake improves to 17-4 on the season and will host North Fayette Valley on Wednesday night in the semifinal round. North Fayette Valley beat New Hampton 50-43 on Saturday. On the other side of the bracket, #4 Estherville Lincoln Central beat Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 59-16 and Hampton-Dumont-CAL beat Iowa Falls-Alden 56-26.
— other girls regional scores from Saturday
== 3A Region 1
Forest City 45, Algona 41
Pocahontas 37, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 34
— Boys district tournament basketball gets into full swing tonight in Classes 1A and 2A:
== 1A Substate 2
@ Newman (both games on KGLO)
6:30 — North Butler vs. Rockford
8:00 — Newman vs. Tripoli
West Fork at Nashua-Plainfield
Riceville at Dunkerton
@ Graettinger
6:30 — North Iowa vs. North Union
8:00 — Bishop Garrigan vs. GTRA
West Hancock at St. Edmond
West Bend-Mallard at Lake Mills
== 2A Substate 3
@ Garner
6:30 — Forest City vs. Central Springs
8:00 — Belmond-Klemme vs. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
IOWA CITY — Keegan Murray scored a career high 37 points as Iowa hammered Nebraska 98-75, a game the Hawkeyes led by as many as 36 points in the second half.
That’s Iowa coach Fran McCaffery who says Murray dominated all phases.
Iowa is 7-6 in the Big Ten. The Huskers are 1-13. Iowa hosts Michigan on Thursday night.
AMES — Iowa State will try to strop its slide tomorrow night at TCU. The Cyclones squandered a 15 point second half lead in Saturday’s overtime loss at home to Kansas State. They have dropped four straight and stand 3-9 in the Big 12.
Cyclone coach T.J. Otzelberger. With six games remaining in the regular season there is still time to get things turned around.
Tipoff in Fort Worth tomorrow night is scheduled for 7 o’clock.
CHICAGO (AP) — Lucas Williamson had 18 points and six assists as Loyola Chicago romped past Northern Iowa 85-58. AJ Green led the Panthers on Sunday with 20 points.
PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Rienk Mast had 15 points and seven rebounds as Bradley beat Drake 68-59. Mikey Howell had 14 points for Bradley (15-11, 9-5 Missouri Valley Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Terry Roberts added 11 points. Tucker DeVries had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (17-9, 8-5). Roman Penn added 11 points.
— local hockey over the weekend:
== Mason City Toros
Friday — Mason City Toros 15, Minnesota Loons 1
Saturday — Mason City Toros 10, Minnesota Loons 0
== North Iowa Bulls
Friday — Aberdeen 4, North Iowa 3
Saturday — Aberdeen 4, North Iowa 3