Monday February 13th Local Sports

IOWA FALLS — Osage qualified ten wrestlers for the state tournament on Saturday and won the Class 2A district tournament in Iowa Falls. The Green Devils had nine champions and one runner-up in accumulating 246 team points, easily outdistancing Clarion-Goldfield-Dows for the team title, as the Cowboys had 185 points. Clear Lake had three qualifiers and finished with 143 points as Kale Hambly won the 182-pound title and Max Currier and Aiden Hippen finishing second at 132 and 138. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura finished fifth with 78 points and also qualified three.

LAKE MILLS — Nashua-Plainfield won the Class 1A district tournament in Lake Mills on Saturday with 274 ½ points. Lake Mills finished second with 173 points with six state qualifiers, Central Springs was third with 129 points and two qualifiers. St. Ansgar was fourth with 122 ½ and five qualifiers.

OGDEN — West Hancock qualified six wrestlers from the Class 1A district tournament in Ogden. The Eagles finished second as a team with 142 points with Emmetsburg winning the team title.

MARSHALLTOWN — Mason City High only had one wrestler qualify from the Class 3A district tournament in Marshalltown. Kale DiMarco finished second at 106 pounds to qualify once again for the state tournament.

Class 1A

== Central Springs (2)

152 – Preston Prazak

160 – Rory Prazak II

== Lake Mills (6)

106 – Lucas Oldenkamp

113 – Geraldo Vazquez

120 – Hayden Helgeson

132 – Steve Brandenburg

145 – Cody Cox

220 – Wyatt Hanna

== North Butler-Clarksville (2)

132 – Tanner Arjes

182 – McKade Bloker

== Northwood-Kensett (1)

145 – Treycen Rollene

== Rockford (1)

285 – Zack Pearce

== St. Ansgar (5)

126 – Christian Michels

138 – Aslan Wills 170 – Regan Witt

182 – Mikhail Meyer

195 – Tate Mayer

== West Hancock (6)

120 – Teague Smith

126 – Jacob Larson

152 – Kellen Smith

182 – Creighton Kelly

195 – Kale Zuehl

220 – David Smith

Class 2A

== Charles City (5)

106 – Carter Haberkorn

145 – Nathan Lopez

152 – Talan Weber

182 – Kayden Blunt

195 – Ethan Peterson

== Clear Lake (3)

132 — Max Currier

138 – Aiden Hippen

182 – Kaleb Hambly

== Forest City (3)

132 – Gavin Grunhovd

145 – Alex Beaty

170 – Kellen Moore

== Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (3)

152 – Lucas Kral

170 – Michael Ohotto

182 – Parker Moritz

== Hampton-Dumont-CAL (4)

106 – Jayson Stevens

132 – Charlie Showalter

182 – Cael Burmester

285 – Carter Heliskov

== Osage (10)

106 – Tysen Stangel

120 – Blake Fox

132 – Anders Kittelson

145 – Tucker Stangel 152 – Chase Thomas

160 – Max Gast

170 – Nicholas Fox

195 – Cole Jeffries

220 – Barrett Muller

285 – Mac Muller

Class 3A (1)

== Mason City (1)

106 – Kale DiMarco

CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake cruised in their girls regional basketball opener as the Lions beat Saydel 79-39 in the Class 3A Region 4 quarterfinals on Saturday night, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. Senior Jordan Mayland had 14 points while freshman Ayla Johnson had 12 points and ten rebounds for the Lions, who improve to 20-2 on the season and will host Forest City on Wednesday night in the regional semifinal. The Indians held off Iowa Falls-Alden 66-44.

== Class 3A Region 7

Osage 52, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 25

Waukon 66, North Fayette Valley 38

Dubuque Wahlert 62, Crestwood 43

Monticello 74, New Hampton 37

== Class 3A Region 1

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 61, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 39

Estherville Lincoln Central 71, Eagle Grove 12

Algona 71, Southeast Valley 49

Cherokee 67, OABCIG 44

== Class 2A Region 3

Belmond-Klemme 51, Lake Mills 50

MASON CITY — After Class 1A play-in games were played on Friday night, the field is set for Class 1A and 2A district boys basketball tournaments to get underway tonight:

== Class 1A District 4

North Iowa at Newman

West Bend-Mallard at Bishop Garrigan

St. Edmond at West Fork

Northwood-Kensett at North Union

== Class 1A District 3

St. Ansgar at North Butler

Riceville at Dunkerton

Central Springs at West Hancock

South Hamilton at Janesville

== Class 2A District 6

Belmond-Klemme at Dike-New Hartford

== Class 2A District 7

Forest City at Sumner-Fredericksburg

MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Iowa men used a late 12-2 run to take command to beat shorthanded Minnesota 68-56 on Sunday afternoon, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. The Hawkeyes shot just under 38 percent but outrebounded the Gophers 44-33 and took advantage of 14 turnovers.

That’s Iowa coach Fran McCaffery. Kris Murray finished with 28 points and 14 rebounds despite struggling from the field in the opening half.

Murray had 18 of his points in the second half. Iowa opened the game with an 18-6 lead but went cold as the Gophers fought back.

Murray says with a short bench the Gophers wore down in the second half.

The Hawkeyes are 8-6 in the Big Ten and host Ohio State on Thursday night.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — John-Michael Wright scored 19 points and Oklahoma State rallied past No. 11 Iowa State 64-56. The Cyclones lost for the fourth time in five games and are 16-8 overall. Bryce Thompson added 12 points for the Cowboys, who won their fifth in a row and improved to 16-9. Wright’s jumper put the Cowboys ahead for good at 52-50. Caleb Asberry followed with a 3 to boost the lead with 4:38 remaining.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Roman Penn had 21 points in Drake’s 82-59 win against Southern Illinois on Saturday. Penn added five rebounds and eight assists for the Bulldogs (21-6, 12-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Tucker DeVries scored 15 points, going 5 of 7 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from distance, and 3 for 3 from the line. D.J. Wilkins recorded 12 points and was 4 of 9 shooting (4 for 8 from distance). It was the seventh victory in a row for the Bulldogs.

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Courvoisier McCauley had 21 points in Indiana State’s 80-62 win against Northern Iowa on Saturday. McCauley shot 7 for 13, including 5 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Sycamores (18-9, 11-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Julian Larry scored 17 points and added three steals. Cade McKnight was 3 of 3 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points, while adding seven rebounds. Tytan Anderson led the way for the Panthers (12-14, 8-8) with 13 points.

IOWA CITY — The 5th-ranked Iowa Hawkeye women shot a sizzling 63 percent and beat Rutgers 111-57 on Sunday. The point total is the most ever for Iowa against a Big Ten foe.

That’s Iowa coach Lisa Bluder. Molly Davis came off the bench to lead the Hawkeyes with 17 points as the starters spent most of the second half on the bench.

Iowa hosts Wisconsin on Wednesday night

AMES — The 21st-ranked Iowa State women host Texas tonight looking to snap a three game losing skid. ISU is coming off a 73-60 loss at West Virginia. The Cyclones committed 24 fouls and were outrebounded 38-29.

That’s Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly. The Cyclones were only five of 22 from three point range.

Tipoff tonight in Ames is scheduled for 6 o’clock.