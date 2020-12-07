Monday December 7th Local Sports
TONIGHT:
— AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com, NFHS Network — Clear Lake vs. Mason City High — girls 6:15, boys follow
— AM-1300 KGLO — Hawk Talk with Fran McCaffery — 7:00
AMES — Iowa State is up to 10th in the latest AP college football poll. The Cyclones will play Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship Game on December 19th after wrapping up the regular season title with a 42-6 win over West Virginia. ISU coach Matt Campbell.
Campbell says the Cyclones are not satisfied.
Campbell is happy for a senior class that has been a big part of the turnaround.
Kickoff between Iowa State and Oklahoma on December 19th is scheduled for shortly after 11 o’clock.
IOWA CITY — Iowa climbs to 19th in the AP Poll. The Hawkeyes survived a slow start to win at Illinois 35-21. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz says there was no panic after the Hawkeyes fell behind 14-0 early in the second quarter.
After opening 0-2 the Hawkeyes are now 5-2.
Iowa scored 35 straight points after the slow start.
Iowa hosts Wisconsin on Saturday.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dan Bailey kicked a 23-yard field goal with 1:49 left in overtime that lifted the Minnesota Vikings to a 27-24 victory over Jacksonville. That sent the Jaguars to their 11th straight loss. Bailey missed two extra points and a 51-yard try with 13 seconds remaining in regulation. Harrison Smith set up Bailey’s redo with an interception at the Jacksonville 46. That was the fourth turnover of the game by the Jaguars. Justin Jefferson topped the 1,000-yard mark for Minnesota just 12 games into his rookie season with nine receptions for 121 yards and a touchdown.
AMES — Iowa State’s men’s basketball game against DePaul was canceled Sunday. ISU officials announced cancelation of the game that was part of the Big12/Big East battle a little more than an hour before tipoff because of COVID-19 protocols in the Blue Demon program. The Cyclones are 1-1 and their next scheduled game is the annual Cy-Hawk matchup at Iowa on Friday night.
DES MOINES — Drake is 4-0. The Bulldogs broke the game open late in the first half in a 97-53 win over St. Ambrose. Drake coach Darian DeVries.
The Bulldogs made six three pointers in the opening half as the raced out to an 18 point advantage at the break.
13 different Bulldogs scored as the reserves played significant minutes in the second half.
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa women’s basketball team won its Big Ten opener in an 85-78 victory over Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena to improve to 3-0 on the season. Iowa’s home winning streak is extended to 38 games — the second longest streak in the country. Caitlin Clark led Iowa with 23 points while Monika Czinano added 18 points and nine rebounds. Iowa hosts Iowa State on Wednesday night in the annual Cy-Hawk matchup.
AMES — The Iowa State women were no match for South Carolina. The top-ranked Gamecocks made 13 three pointers and outrebounded the Cyclones 50-24 in an 83-65 win in Ames. The Cyclones made only five of 27 from three point range. Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly.
Ashley Joens led ISU with 32 points as the Cyclones fall to 2-2.
Iowa State shot only 37 percent in the game.
— high school girls basketball from Saturday
Garrigan 72, Newman 33
Belmond-Klemme 40, Central Springs 24
St. Ansgar 64, Lake Mills 19
Charles City 33, Algona 29
— high school boys basketball from Saturday
Newman 71, Garrigan 67
Belmond-Klemme 52, Central Springs 50
Lake Mills 70, St. Ansgar 27
Charles City 66, Algona 62