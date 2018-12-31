Monday December 31st Local Sports

TAMPA — Iowa makes its sixth appearance in the Outback Bowl Tuesday when the Hawkeyes play 18th ranked Mississippi State. The Hawkeyes are 8-4.

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz. Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead was the offensive coordinator at Penn State when the Nittany Lions beat the Hawkeyes in 2016 and 2017.

Bulldog quarterback Nick Fitzgerald has rushed for more than one thousand yards and is similar to Penn State’s Trace McSorley.

Ferentz says with so much time since the final game of the regular season you have to resist the urge to put in a lot of new stuff.

The Hawkeyes need to solve a Mississippi State defense that gives up only 12 points per game.

Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead says there are some similarities with the Penn State offense.

Moorhead is familiar with the Iowa offense.

Moorhead says Iowa hangs their hat on toughness.

Moorhead says with some much time off before a bowl game it is important to not over analyze.

Kickoff between Iowa and Mississippi State tomorrow is scheduled for 11 o’clock, with the pre-game starting at 9 o’clock on AM-1300 KGLO

SAN ANTONIO —- Iowa State coach Matt Campbell expects to see continued growth with the Cyclone program. ISU posted its second straight eight win season after a 28-26 loss to 13th ranked Washington State in the Alamo Bowl and a large number of starters return.

Campbell says next year’s team will have a lot of experience.

Campbell says he will remember this year’s team as gutsy after bouncing back from a 1-3 start.

Brock Purdy passed for 315 yards and Cyclones receiver Hakeem Butler caught nine passes for 192 yards. David Montgomery rushed for 124 yards.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The NFC North champion Chicago Bears refused to let up, riding Jordan Howard for 109 rushing yards and two touchdowns and that relentless defense for a 24-10 victory over Minnesota on Sunday that kept the rival Vikings out of the playoffs.

With the 24-0 win by Philadelphia at Washington, the Vikings (8-7-1) watched the Eagles claim the last wild-card spot and went home wondering what happened to their offense after signing Kirk Cousins for $84 million guaranteed to be the franchise quarterback.

Tarik Cohen scored the last touchdown on a short run with 7:46 left to cap a 16-play drive for the Bears (12-4), who posted their best regular-season record since the 2006 team finished 13-3 and reached the Super Bowl. They’ve won nine of their last 10 games.

EAST PEORIA, ILLINOIS — The NIACC women’s basketball team finished third at the Illinois Central Holiday Tournament over the weekend in East Peoria Illinois. On Friday, Mandy Willems scored 31 points to lead the Lady Trojans to a 77-70 win over Bryant & Stratton College of Wisconsin. NIACC was able to hold off a late rally after Bryant & Stratton cut an 11 point lead to three late in the game. NIACC fell on Saturday to host Illinois Central 84-77 as the Cougars were able to outscore NIACC 47-40 after halftime. Autam Mendez had 23 points to lead the Lady Trojans. NIACC then bounced back on Sunday with an 88-76 win over Parkland College of Illinois. Willems led five players in double figure scoring with 26 points. NIACC is 10-3 overall and will prepare to face Iowa Central at home on January 9th.

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN — The 16th ranked Iowa Hawkeye women were outscored 23-10 in the third quarter in an 84-70 loss at 21st ranked Michigan State in their Big Ten opener on Sunday, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. Hawkeye senior Megan Gustafson scored 30 points to become Iowa’s all-time leading scorer. Iowa coach Lisa Bluder talks about the Gustafson scoring mark.

Mason City native Makenzie Meyer scored four points, handed out four assists and had a block in 26 minutes of play for Iowa.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Tyler Cook scored 19 points with 12 rebounds and 24th-ranked Iowa held off lowly Bryant 72-67 on Saturday night in its final tuneup before Big Ten play resumes next week, as you heard on KGLO.

Jordan Bohannon had 17 points for the Hawkeyes (11-2), who swept their non-conference opponents for the first time since 1986-87.

Iowa hardly looked ready for conference play to pick back up though.

The pesky Bulldogs (3-8) had the Hawkeyes even at 66-all with 3:08 left. Cook gave Iowa the lead back with a layup, and the Hawkeyes forced a subsequent shot-clock violation. Bryant’s Anthony Grant then missed an open look at a potential game-tying 3 with 24 seconds left, and Bohannon sealed it at the free throw line.

Bryant showed it was ready to give the Hawkeyes a game from the get-go, as Adam Grant scored 12 of the Bulldogs’ first 13 points — and buried a 3 at the buzzer — to help keep them within 43-34 at the break.

The Bulldogs then opened the second half on a 10-2 run to get within a point of Iowa’s lead, and Grant’s 3 with 5:37 left cut the lead to 64-62. Joe Kasperzyk then tied it up on a layup.

Grant had 20 of his 23 points in the opening 20 minutes for Bryant. The Bulldogs hit 10 3s after shooting just 27.8 percent entering play.

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Andrew Garcia scored 24 points and Stony Brook won its school-record 12th nonconference game, pulling away from Northern Iowa, 73-63 Saturday night in their final contest before opening America East play.

The Seawolves (12-3) already set the school’s record as a Division I school with 11 nonconference wins with a 76-73 victory over Quinnipiac. Stony Brook opens conference play Saturday at UMass-Lowell.

Wyatt Lohaus scored at the basket as time expired in the first half to get Northern Iowa within two at the break 36-34. The Seawolves answered to start the second half. Andrew Garcia drilled a 3 seconds into the period and Jeff Otchere dunked to make it 41-34. Garcia hit the second of two free throws and followed it with a jumper seconds later to push Stony Brook’s lead into double figures, 56-46 midway through the second half, and Jules Moor hit a 3 to make it a 13-point bulge.

Garcia was 9-for-9 from the field, including 4 of 4 from distance. Jules Moor added 14 points off the bench.

Lohaus hit 5 of 9 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points for Northern Iowa (5-8).

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Garrett Sturtz scored 16 points off the bench as Drake completed its non-conference schedule by bolting past Division II McKendree, 98-70 on Saturday afternoon.

The Bulldogs posted their 11th win in 13 starts after capturing the Las Vegas Classic tournament championship last week, their first tourney title since 2013, and enter Missouri Valley Conference play at Evansville Wednesday.

Drake took the lead on Nick Norton’s 3 four minutes into the game and his layup with 12:33 left pushed the lead into double digits. D.J. Wilkins’s 3 with a second left made it 51-27 at the break.

Six Drake players scored in double figures and 11 contributed to the offense. Nick McGlynn added 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Alijah Thomas scored 15 points and Jacob Donaldson added another 13 off the bench for McKendree.