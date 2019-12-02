Monday December 2nd Local Sports

MANHATTAN, KANSAS — It was a disappointing end to the regular season for Iowa State. The Cyclones were outgained on the ground 231 to 51 in a 27-17 loss at Kansas State.
That’s ISU coach Matt Campbell. The Cyclones were 1 of 13 on third down and committed eight penalties in losing to K-State for the 11th time in the last 12 games.
The Cyclones finish the regular season with a 7-5 record.
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Brawntae Wells returned an interception for a touchdown early in the first quarter, Christian Jegen sealed the game with a pick late in the fourth quarter and Northern Iowa defeated San Diego 17-3 in the first round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday.
Jegen went 52 yards the other way with a Reid Sinnett passing attempt and Trevor Allen scored on a 7-yard run on the next play to seal the defensive battle.
The Panthers (9-4) play at seventh-seeded South Dakota State (8-4) next weekend. Northern Iowa lost at South Dakota State 38-7 two weeks ago.
Northern Iowa finished with 268 yards to 213 for the Pioneer League champion Toreros (9-2), who had their nine-game winning streak stopped. UNI, runner-up in the Missouri Valley Conference, is making its 21st playoff appearance while San Diego, which averaged 498.8 yards and 41.7 points per game, was appearing for the sixth time.
Sinnett, from Johnston, Iowa, was 22 of 36 for 187 yards and three interceptions. The Toreros, who also lost a fumble, got a field goal in the closing seconds of the first half, capping a 73-yard drive.
Will McElvain was 13 of 27 for 186 yards for the Panthers. Northern Iowa had a field goal in the fourth quarter to end a 68-yard drive.
MASON CITY — The 2nd-ranked NIACC men won their game in the NIACC Thanksgiving Challenge on Sunday, topping Central Community College of Columbus Nebraska 115-103, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. Sophomore guard Deundra Roberson had 29 points to lead seven players in double-figure scoring for the Trojans, who improve to 10-0 on the season. NIACC travels to Southwestern on Wednesday to open up conference play.
MASON CITY — The NIACC women picked up two victories over the weekend in the NIACC Thanksgiving Challenge, as you heard on KGLO. On Saturday, NIACC outscored the Grand View University JV 30-13 in the fourth quarter for a 96-91 win. Sophomore Autam Mendez had 27 points and 11 rebounds to lead NIACC. Freshman Sierra Morrow also had a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Morrow led the Lady Trojans on Sunday with 21 points and 11 rebounds in an 80-60 win over Central Community College of Columbus Nebraska. NIACC is 9-0 and will open up conference play at Southwestern on Wednesday.
AMES — The Iowa State women took control by outscoring New Orleans 20-8 in the second quarter in a 71-53 win in Ames. Ashley Joens scored 24 points and Ines Nezerwa dded 21 as the Cyclones improved to 5-1.
That’s Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly who thought his team lost focus in the second half.
Iowa State travels to Alabama on Thursday.
MASON CITY — Mason City and Fremont split their Midwest HIgh School Hockey League series over the weekend at the North Iowa Ice Arena, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB. On Saturday, five different Mohawks scored in a 5-3 victory. Jackson Wickman scored in the first period, Nik Howell and K. C. Hook scored in the second, with Sam Fabian and Andrew Crane tallying in the third. On Sunday, Fremont scored three goals in the third period to take a 3-2 win. A. J. Corsello and Nik Howell had the Mason City goals. Mason City is now 1-10 on the season and will host the Des Moines Capitals on Friday at the North Iowa Ice Arena and then travel to face the Des Moines Oak Leafs on Saturday.
MASON CITY — The North Iowa Bulls split their home-and-home weekend series with New Ulm. On Friday night in Mason City, Carter Wagner scored twice to lead the Bulls to a 6-3 win. On Saturday night on the road, Callahan Nauss scored 3:25 into the second period but North Iowa could not tally after that, with New Ulm winning 2-1 in overtime. The Bulls have a home-and-home series with Alexandria this coming weekend, playing in Mason City on Saturday night.
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Three University of Iowa wrestlers defeated top-three opponents to lead the No. 1 Hawkeyes past No. 6 Wisconsin, 32-3, on Sunday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Austin DeSanto upset No. 1 Seth Gross at 133. Tony Cassioppi topped No. 2 Trent Hillger at 285, and Alex Marinelli defeated No. 3 Evan Wick at 165.
In a battle of one versus two, DeSanto prevailed, 6-2, behind the strength of three takedowns; one in the first period and two more in the second. Marinelli is ranked No. 2 and won his fourth straight against Wick, this time by 4-2 decision. Cassioppi, ranked No. 12 at 285, used a first-period takedown to win the dual’s final match, 3-2.
The Hawkeyes won nine-of-10 bouts overall and outscored the Badgers 76-32 in match points, holding a 22-3 advantage in takedowns. Wisconsin held a match lead for only 46 seconds of the entire dual.