Monday December 19th Local Sports

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota’s completion of the biggest comeback in NFL history on Saturday hit plenty of speed bumps. Cornerback Chandon Sullivan had two fumble returns for touchdowns foiled by the whistle in the 39-36 victory over Indianapolis. Sullivan stripped the ball from Michael Pittman in the second quarter for what would’ve been a 40-yard score. That play was blown dead for forward progress. Sullivan’s recovery in the fourth quarter was initially stopped because Deon Jackson was ruled down by contact. Possession was given to the Vikings by a replay review. The rule prevented them from being credited for the advance for the 39-yard return.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Filip Rebraca totaled a career-high 30 points, Payton Sandfort scored a career-best 24 and Iowa rolled to a 106-75 victory over Southeast Missouri State on Saturday evening, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. It was Fran McCaffery’s 250th win as coach of the Hawkeyes (8-3). McCaffery notched the 500th win of his career earlier this season. Rebraca knocked down 12 of 13 shots from the floor and added nine rebounds and six assists for Iowa. Sandfort came off the bench to sink 9 of 13 shots with two 3-pointers. Patrick McCaffery pitched in with 20 points and eight rebounds. Rebraca had 19 points and Sandfort scored 17 as the Hawkeyes built a 58-41 lead at halftime. Chris Harris led the Redhawks (5-7) with 19 points off the bench.

AMES — Iowa State jumped out to a 14 point halftime lead and beat Western Michigan 73-57 in Ames. The Cyclones took control with a quick start.

That’s Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger who likes the way the Cyclones are sharing the ball. ISU had 24 assists on 31 made baskets.

Caleb Grill returned from an illness to score 14 points. Tre King scored 11 points in his Cyclone debut. He transferred from Georgetown last fall.

Iowa State is 9-2.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Yuri Collins had 17 points in Saint Louis’ 83-75 victory over Drake on Saturday night. Tucker DeVries led the way for the Bulldogs (8-3) with 15 points. Garrett Sturtz added 11 points, seven rebounds and two steals for Drake. In addition, D.J. Wilkins had 11 points.

CHICAGO (AP) — Bowen Born had 27 points in Northern Iowa’s 83-66 win over Towson on Saturday. Born had eight assists and three steals for the Panthers (4-7). He scored 12 points in the first half and Northern Iowa went into halftime trailing 33-31. Cole Henry scored 15 points while shooting 6 of 7 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line. Tytan Anderson recorded 14 points and was 6 of 10 shooting and 1 of 3 from the free throw line.

IOWA CITY — The 12th-ranked Iowa women connected on 28 of 31 free throws and beat UNI 88-74 in Iowa City on Sunday, as you heard on KGLO.

That’s Iowa coach Lisa Bluder. Another key stat was turnovers. The Panthers had 20 as the Hawkeyes swept in-state foes.

Caitlin Clark had 26 points and Monica Czinano had 22 as the Hawkeyes improve to 9-3. Grace Boffeli led UNI with 16. The Panthers are 5-4.

UNCASVILLE, CONNECTICUT —- The 14th-ranked Iowa State women raced out to a 19 point halftime lead and cruised to a 74-62 victory at 25th-ranked Villanova at the Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase in Connecticut. Senior forward Ashley Joens scored 17 points as the Cyclones finished 10 of 20 from three point range.

Joens also had 10 rebounds as the Cyclones dominated the glass 53-28.

Emily Ryan narrowly missed a triple-double. She had 16 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. ISU is 8-2.

WATERLOO — The Osage boys won the Battle of Waterloo dual wrestling tournament on Saturday. After winning their pool on Friday, the Green Devils on Saturday in the championship pool beat Don Bosco 40-20, lost to Ankeny 37-36, and beat Waverly-Shell Rock 35-31. Osage, Ankeny and Waverly-Shell Rock all went 2-1 in the championship round, and it came down to the fourth criteria, least individual penalty points, to determine that the Green Devils had captured the team title. In the girls tournament, Osage finished third in the championship pool as they lost to Waverly-Shell Rock and Cedar Falls, but beat Bettendorf 54-27.

— Local hockey over the weekend:

== Mason City Mohawk high school hockey club at Cedar Rapids

Saturday — Mason City 5, Cedar Rapids 1

Sunday — Mason City 6, Cedar Rapids 2

== North Iowa Bulls at St. Cloud

Friday — postponed

Saturday — St. Cloud 4, North Iowa 2

== Mason City Toros at NA3HL Showcase in Blaine Minnesota

Sunday — Sheridan Hawks 6, Mason City 4

This afternoon — Mason City vs. New Mexico