Monday December 16th Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Mason City High at Urbandale — girls 6:15, boys follow
MASON CITY — The Mason City School Board tonight will consider a recommendation to make an application for membership in the Northeast Iowa Conference. The high school’s athletics and activities director Barry Andersen for the last few months has been looking into the possibility of the school district leaving the Central Iowa Metro League. Andersen’s recommendation to the board says moving to the Northeast Iowa Conference would cut travel costs almost in half and hopefully would equalize competition for students. Andersen in a memo to the school board says it would also help with scheduling, and that the student socio-economic profile is similar in all schools. Five of the seven members of the Northeast Iowa Conference would have to approve the application. The NEIC’s current membership includes Waverly-Shell Rock, Decorah, Charles City, Crestwood, Waukon, Oelwein and New Hampton. The Mason City School Board meets tonight at 5:30 in the administration building.
OVERLAND PARK, KANSAS — The top-ranked NIACC men’s basketball team split their two games over the weekend at the Johnson County Community College Classic in Overland Park Kansas. On Friday night, NIACC let a 42-35 halftime lead slip away as 9th-ranked Johnson County downed the Trojans 76-72. Deundra Roberson had 21 points, Trey Sampson scored 14 while James Harris added 12. NIACC bounced back on Saturday afternoon with an 85-75 win over 19th-ranked Highland of Kansas. Sampson led NIACC with 16, while Harris had 15. NIACC is 12-1 and will be off until January 4th when they host Iowa Western.
IOWA CITY — Mason City native Makenzie Meyer had 19 points to lead the University of Iowa women to a 102-50 win over North Carolina Central on Saturday afternoon, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. Meyer was 4-of-6 from three-point range in 22-plus minutes of play. Monika Czinano added 14 points while Kathleen Doyle added 13. Megan Meyer played almost nine minutes and scored six points, and assisted on a three-pointer scored by her sister Makenzie with 48 seconds left in the third quarter. Iowa is now 8-2 and will return to action on Saturday when they host Drake.
AMES — The Iowa State women had an 18 point second half lead slashed to three but the Cyclones held on for a 79-71 win over Wright State. Ashley Joens had 41 points and added 13 rebounds as the Cyclones improve to 7-2.
That’s ISU coach Bill Fennelly. Joens was 15 of 16 at the foul line as the Cyclones finished the game 25 of 26 from the stripe.
The Cyclones are off for finals and will host Northern Iowa next Sunday night.
AMES — The Iowa State football team returned to practice on Friday to begin preparations for the Camping World Bowl where they’ll play 14th-ranked Notre Dame in Orlando. ISU coach Matt Campbell says the bowl practices have added benefit for the young players who are expected to have a larger role next season.
Campbell says the added practices for a bowl game are a key in development.
The Cyclones had a couple of weeks off after their regular season finale at Kansas State and Campbell says the rest was good for players and coaches.
The Camping World Bowl is Saturday December 28th with kickoff at 11:00 AM Iowa time.
MASON CITY — The Mohawk Hockey Club fell 9-3 to the Des Moines Capitals in their final game at the North Iowa Ice Arena, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB on Saturday night. The Mohawks fell behind 6-0 after two periods but got goals from Andrew Crane, Ty Fisher and Nik Howell in the third. Mason City falls to 1-14 on the season and head to Lincoln this weekend before the holiday break. The Mohawks’ first games in the new Mason City downtown arena will be January 18th and 19th when they host Kansas City.
BLAINE, MINNESOTA — The North Iowa Bulls started their three-day stay at the NA3HL Showcase in Blaine Minnesota with a 5-1 win over the Bozeman Ice Dogs. Joey Petronack had two goals while Matt Dahlside had three assists to lead the Bulls. Dysen Skinner picked up the win in goal, saving 15 of 16 shots faced. The Bulls turn right around and face the Texas Brahmas at 10:30 this morning.