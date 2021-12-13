Weather Alert
HIGH WIND WATCH From Wednesday Afternoon Into late Wednesday night For Cerro Gordo, Worth, Hancock, Wright, Franklin, Butler, Floyd, Mitchell And Mower MN.
Local News
Audio Archives
Ask the Mayor
Sports Broadcasts
KGLO & KRIB Sports Broadcast Calendar
2021-22 Clear Lake Lions Winter Sports
Local Sports Broadcast Archives
Watch Lions Sports
Find Your Polling Place
Contact/Social Media
Closings
News Team
Contact
Weather
Alpha Media Cares – Donate
Local Sports
Listen to KGLO
Audio Archives
Monday December 13th KGLO Morning News
Dec 13, 2021 @ 7:30am
Listen to the KGLO Morning News from Monday December 13th
KGLO News
·
Monday December 13 — 7:11 AM
For the latest
Trending
Forecaster says 9-10" of snow possible today for NW Iowa, 4-9" for north-central Iowa
Man arrested after vehicle pursuit in Mason City
Klemme man accused of burglarizing Clear Lake home pleads guilty to a lesser charge
One of three Belmond men accused of Mason City stabbing gets deferred judgment, probation
Winter Storm Watch for portions of north-central Iowa for Friday afternoon-evening
Local News
Audio Archives
Ask the Mayor
Sports Broadcasts
KGLO & KRIB Sports Broadcast Calendar
2021-22 Clear Lake Lions Winter Sports
Local Sports Broadcast Archives
Watch Lions Sports
Find Your Polling Place
Contact/Social Media
Closings
News Team
Contact
Weather
Alpha Media Cares – Donate
Local Sports
Connect With Us