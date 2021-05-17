      Weather Alert

Monday COVID update — no new deaths in north-central Iowa as Iowa passes 6000 death mark

May 17, 2021 @ 11:13am

MASON CITY — While Iowa passed over the 6000 mark for total COVID-19 deaths over the weekend, there were no new deaths reported in north-central Iowa.

In the time period between midday Friday and midday Monday, 44 new cases of coronavirus were identified in our ten-county listening area while 36 new recoveries were reported.

In the north-central Iowa medical region, 10 people are currently hospitalized for COVID, down from 13 on Sunday. Two patients are in an intensive care unit while one is on a ventilator.

Looking at positivity rates, the 14-day and seven-day positivity rates for the ten-county listening area are slightly higher than the statewide average. The 14-day rate for the listening area is at 4.4%, with Cerro Gordo County being at 4.2%, higher than the state average of 3.3%.   The seven-day rate for the listening area is at 3.8% with 81 positive tests, Cerro Gordo County is at 4.5% with 30 positive tests, with the statewide average at 2.9%. 

 

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 89 74 15
Butler 34 30 4
Floyd 42 32 10
Franklin 21 19 2
Hancock 34 27 7
Kossuth 64 56 8
Mitchell 42 39 3
Winnebago 31 26 5
Worth 8 7 1
Wright 37 30 7
Area Total 402 340 62 0

 

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 5834 16
Butler 1741 0
Floyd 1790 3
Franklin 1309 3
Hancock 1584 2
Kossuth 2277 5
Mitchell 1376 2
Winnebago 1536 5
Worth 793 3
Wright 1919 5
Area Total 20159 44

 

 

Recovered Total New
Cerro Gordo 5146 15
Butler 1588 0
Floyd 1513 0
Franklin 1107 4
Hancock 1405 4
Kossuth 2075 6
Mitchell 1223 1
Winnebago 1335 3
Worth 706 3
Wright 1773 0
Area Total 17871 36

 

 

Active Cases 5/17/21 5/14/21 5/7/21 4/2/21 3/1/21 2/1/21 1/1/21 12/1/20 11/1/20 10/1/20
Monday Friday Last Friday April 2nd March 1st February 1st January 1st December 1st November 1st October 1st
Cerro Gordo 599 598 603 488 499 410 549 1807 477 192
Butler 119 119 119 115 128 211 175 517 82 20
Floyd 235 232 234 213 190 119 130 550 60 48
Franklin 181 182 154 127 128 128 133 305 42 18
Hancock 145 147 140 124 123 139 235 408 134 21
Kossuth 138 139 153 201 193 260 269 535 176 161
Mitchell 111 110 105 139 116 104 173 447 119 69
Winnebago 170 168 168 131 131 125 123 359 192 119
Worth 79 79 82 50 65 84 126 118 46 27
Wright 109 104 112 89 97 128 183 410 182 67
Area Total 1886 1878 1870 1677 1670 1708 2096 5526 1510 742

 

Hospitalized Monday Sunday Friday
Total 10 13 11
ICU 2 2 2
Ventilator 1 1 1
Admitted last 24 hours 2 4 0
