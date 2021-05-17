Monday COVID update — no new deaths in north-central Iowa as Iowa passes 6000 death mark
MASON CITY — While Iowa passed over the 6000 mark for total COVID-19 deaths over the weekend, there were no new deaths reported in north-central Iowa.
In the time period between midday Friday and midday Monday, 44 new cases of coronavirus were identified in our ten-county listening area while 36 new recoveries were reported.
In the north-central Iowa medical region, 10 people are currently hospitalized for COVID, down from 13 on Sunday. Two patients are in an intensive care unit while one is on a ventilator.
Looking at positivity rates, the 14-day and seven-day positivity rates for the ten-county listening area are slightly higher than the statewide average. The 14-day rate for the listening area is at 4.4%, with Cerro Gordo County being at 4.2%, higher than the state average of 3.3%. The seven-day rate for the listening area is at 3.8% with 81 positive tests, Cerro Gordo County is at 4.5% with 30 positive tests, with the statewide average at 2.9%.
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|89
|74
|15
|
|Butler
|34
|30
|4
|
|Floyd
|42
|32
|10
|
|Franklin
|21
|19
|2
|
|Hancock
|34
|27
|7
|
|Kossuth
|64
|56
|8
|
|Mitchell
|42
|39
|3
|
|Winnebago
|31
|26
|5
|
|Worth
|8
|7
|1
|
|Wright
|37
|30
|7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|402
|340
|62
|0
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|5834
|16
|Butler
|1741
|0
|Floyd
|1790
|3
|Franklin
|1309
|3
|Hancock
|1584
|2
|Kossuth
|2277
|5
|Mitchell
|1376
|2
|Winnebago
|1536
|5
|Worth
|793
|3
|Wright
|1919
|5
|
|
|
|Area Total
|20159
|44
|Recovered
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|5146
|15
|Butler
|1588
|0
|Floyd
|1513
|0
|Franklin
|1107
|4
|Hancock
|1405
|4
|Kossuth
|2075
|6
|Mitchell
|1223
|1
|Winnebago
|1335
|3
|Worth
|706
|3
|Wright
|1773
|0
|
|
|
|Area Total
|17871
|36
|Active Cases
|5/17/21
|5/14/21
|5/7/21
|4/2/21
|3/1/21
|2/1/21
|1/1/21
|12/1/20
|11/1/20
|10/1/20
|
|Monday
|Friday
|Last Friday
|April 2nd
|March 1st
|February 1st
|January 1st
|December 1st
|November 1st
|October 1st
|Cerro Gordo
|599
|598
|603
|488
|499
|410
|549
|1807
|477
|192
|Butler
|119
|119
|119
|115
|128
|211
|175
|517
|82
|20
|Floyd
|235
|232
|234
|213
|190
|119
|130
|550
|60
|48
|Franklin
|181
|182
|154
|127
|128
|128
|133
|305
|42
|18
|Hancock
|145
|147
|140
|124
|123
|139
|235
|408
|134
|21
|Kossuth
|138
|139
|153
|201
|193
|260
|269
|535
|176
|161
|Mitchell
|111
|110
|105
|139
|116
|104
|173
|447
|119
|69
|Winnebago
|170
|168
|168
|131
|131
|125
|123
|359
|192
|119
|Worth
|79
|79
|82
|50
|65
|84
|126
|118
|46
|27
|Wright
|109
|104
|112
|89
|97
|128
|183
|410
|182
|67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1886
|1878
|1870
|1677
|1670
|1708
|2096
|5526
|1510
|742
|Hospitalized
|Monday
|Sunday
|Friday
|Total
|10
|13
|11
|ICU
|2
|2
|2
|Ventilator
|1
|1
|1
|Admitted last 24 hours
|2
|4
|0