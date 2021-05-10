      Weather Alert
Monday COVID update — active case count steady in north-central Iowa, no new deaths over weekend

May 10, 2021 @ 11:41am

MASON CITY — The number of active COVID-19 cases in north-central Iowa has remained fairly steady over the past week.

In the time period between midday Friday and midday today, 47 new cases were identified in our ten-county listening area, 39 new recoveries were reported, while there were no new deaths. The active case count rose slightly between Friday and today from 1870 to 1878.

The seven-day and 14-day positivity rates for north-central Iowa are higher than the statewide average. The area’s seven-day rate is at 5.0%, with the statewide average being 3.6%. The 14-day rate in the area is 4.5%, with the statewide average at 3.8%.

In the north-central Iowa medical region, the number of those hospitalized with COVID stayed steady through the weekend at 11. Three of those patients are in an intensive care unit, with one being on a ventilator. 

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 5793 10
Butler 1739 5
Floyd 1777 1
Franklin 1282 7
Hancock 1571 7
Kossuth 2272 1
Mitchell 1370 3
Winnebago 1522 2
Worth 786 4
Wright 1911 7
Area Total 20023 47

 

Recovered Total New
Cerro Gordo 5102 11
Butler 1585 4
Floyd 1503 3
Franklin 1101 1
Hancock 1395 5
Kossuth 2058 4
Mitchell 1221 1
Winnebago 1323 2
Worth 697 5
Wright 1759 3
Area Total 17744 39

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 89 74 15
Butler 34 30 4
Floyd 42 32 10
Franklin 21 19 2
Hancock 34 27 7
Kossuth 64 56 8
Mitchell 42 39 3
Winnebago 31 26 5
Worth 8 7 1
Wright 36 29 7
Area Total 401 339 62 0

 

Active Cases 5/10/21 5/7/21 4/30/21 4/2/21 3/1/21 2/1/21 1/1/21 12/1/20 11/1/20 10/1/20
Monday Friday Last Friday April 2nd March 1st February 1st January 1st December 1st November 1st October 1st
Cerro Gordo 602 603 612 488 499 410 549 1807 477 192
Butler 120 119 110 115 128 211 175 517 82 20
Floyd 232 234 232 213 190 119 130 550 60 48
Franklin 160 154 137 127 128 128 133 305 42 18
Hancock 142 140 146 124 123 139 235 408 134 21
Kossuth 150 153 170 201 193 260 269 535 176 161
Mitchell 107 105 107 139 116 104 173 447 119 69
Winnebago 168 168 163 131 131 125 123 359 192 119
Worth 81 82 84 50 65 84 126 118 46 27
Wright 116 112 110 89 97 128 183 410 182 67
Area Total 1878 1870 1871 1677 1670 1708 2096 5526 1510 742

 

Hospitalized Monday Sunday Friday
Total 11 11 11
ICU 3 3 3
Ventilator 1 1
Admitted last 24 hours 2 2 3
