Monday COVID update — active case count steady in north-central Iowa, no new deaths over weekend
MASON CITY — The number of active COVID-19 cases in north-central Iowa has remained fairly steady over the past week.
In the time period between midday Friday and midday today, 47 new cases were identified in our ten-county listening area, 39 new recoveries were reported, while there were no new deaths. The active case count rose slightly between Friday and today from 1870 to 1878.
The seven-day and 14-day positivity rates for north-central Iowa are higher than the statewide average. The area’s seven-day rate is at 5.0%, with the statewide average being 3.6%. The 14-day rate in the area is 4.5%, with the statewide average at 3.8%.
In the north-central Iowa medical region, the number of those hospitalized with COVID stayed steady through the weekend at 11. Three of those patients are in an intensive care unit, with one being on a ventilator.
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|5793
|10
|Butler
|1739
|5
|Floyd
|1777
|1
|Franklin
|1282
|7
|Hancock
|1571
|7
|Kossuth
|2272
|1
|Mitchell
|1370
|3
|Winnebago
|1522
|2
|Worth
|786
|4
|Wright
|1911
|7
|
|
|
|Area Total
|20023
|47
|Recovered
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|5102
|11
|Butler
|1585
|4
|Floyd
|1503
|3
|Franklin
|1101
|1
|Hancock
|1395
|5
|Kossuth
|2058
|4
|Mitchell
|1221
|1
|Winnebago
|1323
|2
|Worth
|697
|5
|Wright
|1759
|3
|
|
|
|Area Total
|17744
|39
|
|
|
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|89
|74
|15
|
|Butler
|34
|30
|4
|
|Floyd
|42
|32
|10
|
|Franklin
|21
|19
|2
|
|Hancock
|34
|27
|7
|
|Kossuth
|64
|56
|8
|
|Mitchell
|42
|39
|3
|
|Winnebago
|31
|26
|5
|
|Worth
|8
|7
|1
|
|Wright
|36
|29
|7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|401
|339
|62
|0
|Active Cases
|5/10/21
|5/7/21
|4/30/21
|4/2/21
|3/1/21
|2/1/21
|1/1/21
|12/1/20
|11/1/20
|10/1/20
|
|Monday
|Friday
|Last Friday
|April 2nd
|March 1st
|February 1st
|January 1st
|December 1st
|November 1st
|October 1st
|Cerro Gordo
|602
|603
|612
|488
|499
|410
|549
|1807
|477
|192
|Butler
|120
|119
|110
|115
|128
|211
|175
|517
|82
|20
|Floyd
|232
|234
|232
|213
|190
|119
|130
|550
|60
|48
|Franklin
|160
|154
|137
|127
|128
|128
|133
|305
|42
|18
|Hancock
|142
|140
|146
|124
|123
|139
|235
|408
|134
|21
|Kossuth
|150
|153
|170
|201
|193
|260
|269
|535
|176
|161
|Mitchell
|107
|105
|107
|139
|116
|104
|173
|447
|119
|69
|Winnebago
|168
|168
|163
|131
|131
|125
|123
|359
|192
|119
|Worth
|81
|82
|84
|50
|65
|84
|126
|118
|46
|27
|Wright
|116
|112
|110
|89
|97
|128
|183
|410
|182
|67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1878
|1870
|1871
|1677
|1670
|1708
|2096
|5526
|1510
|742
|Hospitalized
|Monday
|Sunday
|Friday
|Total
|11
|11
|11
|ICU
|3
|3
|3
|Ventilator
|1
|
|1
|Admitted last 24 hours
|2
|2
|3