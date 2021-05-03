      Weather Alert

Monday COVID-19 update — four COVID-related deaths reported over the weekend in north-central Iowa

May 3, 2021 @ 11:15am

MASON CITY — After going over a week without any new COVID-19-related deaths in north-central Iowa, the ten-county listening area had four new deaths reported over the weekend, taking the area’s death toll from coronavirus over the 400 mark.

In the time period between midday Friday and midday today, two new deaths were reported in Cerro Gordo County while single deaths were reported in Mitchell and Wright. That brings the total number of deaths in the listening area to 401, with 89 of those deaths happening in Cerro Gordo County.

In that same Friday to Monday time frame, 41 new COVID cases were identified in the listening area while 34 new recoveries were reported. That brings the area’s active case count up to 1874.

The 14-day positivity rate for the listening area is at 4.5% while the 7-day rate is at 4.0%, which are both close to the statewide average.

In the north-central Iowa medical region, the number of those hospitalized for COVID is currently at 12, down four from Sunday. One is in an intensive care unit and on a ventilator. 

 

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 89 74 15 2
Butler 34 30 4
Floyd 42 32 10
Franklin 21 19 2
Hancock 34 27 7
Kossuth 64 56 8
Mitchell 42 39 3 1
Winnebago 31 26 5
Worth 8 7 1
Wright 36 29 7 1
Area Total 401 339 62 4

 

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 5744 9
Butler 1724 4
Floyd 1767 4
Franklin 1257 6
Hancock 1557 0
Kossuth 2262 0
Mitchell 1368 3
Winnebago 1512 6
Worth 776 1
Wright 1894 8
Area Total 19861 41

 

 

Recovered Total New
Cerro Gordo 5048 12
Butler 1577 1
Floyd 1492 3
Franklin 1096 3
Hancock 1381 4
Kossuth 2035 7
Mitchell 1217 0
Winnebago 1314 2
Worth 684 1
Wright 1742 1
Area Total 17586 34

 

 

Active Cases 5/3/21 4/30/21 4/23/21 4/2/21 3/1/21 2/1/21 1/1/21 12/1/20 11/1/20 10/1/20
Monday Friday Last Friday April 2nd March 1st February 1st January 1st December 1st November 1st October 1st
Cerro Gordo 607 612 575 488 499 410 549 1807 477 192
Butler 113 110 109 115 128 211 175 517 82 20
Floyd 233 232 221 213 190 119 130 550 60 48
Franklin 140 137 128 127 128 128 133 305 42 18
Hancock 142 146 138 124 123 139 235 408 134 21
Kossuth 163 170 185 201 193 260 269 535 176 161
Mitchell 109 107 112 139 116 104 173 447 119 69
Winnebago 167 163 141 131 131 125 123 359 192 119
Worth 84 84 75 50 65 84 126 118 46 27
Wright 116 110 107 89 97 128 183 410 182 67
Area Total 1874 1871 1791 1677 1670 1708 2096 5526 1510 742

 

Hospitalized Monday Sunday Friday
Total 12 16 15
ICU 1 3 2
Ventilator 1 1
Admitted last 24 hours 0 6 6
