Monday COVID-19 update — four COVID-related deaths reported over the weekend in north-central Iowa
MASON CITY — After going over a week without any new COVID-19-related deaths in north-central Iowa, the ten-county listening area had four new deaths reported over the weekend, taking the area’s death toll from coronavirus over the 400 mark.
In the time period between midday Friday and midday today, two new deaths were reported in Cerro Gordo County while single deaths were reported in Mitchell and Wright. That brings the total number of deaths in the listening area to 401, with 89 of those deaths happening in Cerro Gordo County.
In that same Friday to Monday time frame, 41 new COVID cases were identified in the listening area while 34 new recoveries were reported. That brings the area’s active case count up to 1874.
The 14-day positivity rate for the listening area is at 4.5% while the 7-day rate is at 4.0%, which are both close to the statewide average.
In the north-central Iowa medical region, the number of those hospitalized for COVID is currently at 12, down four from Sunday. One is in an intensive care unit and on a ventilator.
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|89
|74
|15
|2
|Butler
|34
|30
|4
|
|Floyd
|42
|32
|10
|
|Franklin
|21
|19
|2
|
|Hancock
|34
|27
|7
|
|Kossuth
|64
|56
|8
|
|Mitchell
|42
|39
|3
|1
|Winnebago
|31
|26
|5
|
|Worth
|8
|7
|1
|
|Wright
|36
|29
|7
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|401
|339
|62
|4
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|5744
|9
|Butler
|1724
|4
|Floyd
|1767
|4
|Franklin
|1257
|6
|Hancock
|1557
|0
|Kossuth
|2262
|0
|Mitchell
|1368
|3
|Winnebago
|1512
|6
|Worth
|776
|1
|Wright
|1894
|8
|
|
|
|Area Total
|19861
|41
|Recovered
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|5048
|12
|Butler
|1577
|1
|Floyd
|1492
|3
|Franklin
|1096
|3
|Hancock
|1381
|4
|Kossuth
|2035
|7
|Mitchell
|1217
|0
|Winnebago
|1314
|2
|Worth
|684
|1
|Wright
|1742
|1
|
|
|
|Area Total
|17586
|34
|Active Cases
|5/3/21
|4/30/21
|4/23/21
|4/2/21
|3/1/21
|2/1/21
|1/1/21
|12/1/20
|11/1/20
|10/1/20
|
|Monday
|Friday
|Last Friday
|April 2nd
|March 1st
|February 1st
|January 1st
|December 1st
|November 1st
|October 1st
|Cerro Gordo
|607
|612
|575
|488
|499
|410
|549
|1807
|477
|192
|Butler
|113
|110
|109
|115
|128
|211
|175
|517
|82
|20
|Floyd
|233
|232
|221
|213
|190
|119
|130
|550
|60
|48
|Franklin
|140
|137
|128
|127
|128
|128
|133
|305
|42
|18
|Hancock
|142
|146
|138
|124
|123
|139
|235
|408
|134
|21
|Kossuth
|163
|170
|185
|201
|193
|260
|269
|535
|176
|161
|Mitchell
|109
|107
|112
|139
|116
|104
|173
|447
|119
|69
|Winnebago
|167
|163
|141
|131
|131
|125
|123
|359
|192
|119
|Worth
|84
|84
|75
|50
|65
|84
|126
|118
|46
|27
|Wright
|116
|110
|107
|89
|97
|128
|183
|410
|182
|67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1874
|1871
|1791
|1677
|1670
|1708
|2096
|5526
|1510
|742
|Hospitalized
|Monday
|Sunday
|Friday
|Total
|12
|16
|15
|ICU
|1
|3
|2
|Ventilator
|1
|
|1
|Admitted last 24 hours
|0
|6
|6