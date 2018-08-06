Monday August 6th Local Sports

IOWA CITY — Caden Kratz finished up his high school baseball career in fine fashion over the weekend. One week after helping lead Newman to another state baseball title, he was the winning pitcher for the Small School East squad on Sunday in the championship game of the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association’s All-Star Series held at Duane Banks Field at the University of Iowa in Iowa City. The Small School East squad beat the Large School East team 5-0 in the championship game and ended up with a perfect 4-0 record for the series.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Rookie Jake Cave hit his first career grand slam and closer Fernando Rodney survived a chaotic ninth inning as the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 6-5 on Sunday.

Rodney gave up Whit Merrifield’s fourth hit of the game leading off the ninth, but catcher Mitch Garver threw him out trying to steal second. Rodney then allowed two more base runners, but with the tying run 90 feet away he retired Rosell Herrera on a ground ball to earn his 24th save in 30 chances.

Royals starter Danny Duffy (7-10) had allowed just two earned runs over 19 innings in three starts against the Twins this season. But the fourth time around, the Twins roughed him up for six runs in six innings, the biggest blow being Cave’s grand slam in the second inning.

Meanwhile, Twins starter Ervin Santana lasted just 4 1/3 innings in his third start since spending half of the season on the disabled list. Santana gave up three runs on seven hits and left after throwing 78 pitches.

Lefty Gabriel Moya (2-0) got the Twins out of a two-on, one-out jam in the fifth and earned his second career victory. He picked up career win No. 1 in Friday’s series opener.

Lucas Duda hit a two-run homer in the first inning, a 431-foot blast into the bullpen in left-center, to put Kansas City on top 2-0.

The Twins got that back and then some in the second inning. After Miguel Sano and Logan Forsythe singled to start the inning, Ehire Adrianza drew a two-out walk, bringing up Cave, the Twins’ No. 9 hitter. Cave worked the count full before jumping on a Duffy fastball for his first career grand slam and a 4-2 Twins lead.

Minnesota doubled its cushion in the fourth on Adrianza’s RBI single and Robbie Grossman’s run-scoring double. But Kansas City strung together three singles leading off the fifth, with Alex Gordon driving in a run to cut the Twins’ lead to 6-3.

Merrifield’s two-run homer off Trevor Hildenberger pulled the Royals to within 6-5 in the seventh.

AMES — Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell expects major strides from the Cyclone offense this season. There is added experience up front and quarterback Kyle Kempt returns after being granted an extra year after helping lead the Cyclones to an 8-5 record a year ago.

Campbell says there has been a big difference with this being the third year of his tenure.

Campbell says there is a sense of confidence with the offense.

Campbell says the Cyclone defense found its identity midway through last season.

ISU opens at home September first against South Dakota State.

BLAINE, Minn. (AP) — Kenny Perry won the 3M Championship one last time Sunday, closing with a 3-under 69 for a three-stroke victory in the PGA Tour Champions event that is being replaced by the PGA Tour’s 3M Open.

Also the 2014 and 2015 winner at TPC Twin Cities, the 57-year-old Perry matched Hale Irwin’s tournament record of three victories in the final edition of the event that started in 1993 at Bunker Hills.

Five shots ahead after rounds of 66 and 60, Perry finished at 21-under 195. Perry won his 10th senior title and first since the 2017 U.S. Senior Open. He won the last of his 14 PGA Tour titles in 2008.

Wes Short Jr. was second after a 63. Playing two groups in front of Perry, Short got within two shots with three holes to go, but Perry made a birdie putt at 16 for a three-shot cushion.

Tom Gillis (67) and Glen Day (70) tied for third at 15 under.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Tiffany Hayes scored a season-high 28 points, hitting a career-best six 3-pointers, to help the Atlanta Dream beat the Minnesota Lynx 86-66 on Sunday night.

Alex Bentley added 19 points and Angel McCoughtry had 11 points and eight rebounds for Atlanta (18-10).

McCoughtry hit a 3-pointer and Hayes added two more during a 16-1 run over the final four-plus minutes of the first half that made it 49-34 at the break. Sylvia Fowles scored the final six points in an 8-0 run that trimmed Minnesota’s deficit to 54-48 with 3:49 left in the third quarter, but Hayes answered with a 3 and the Lynx (15-13) got no closer.

Fowles led Minnesota with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Maya Moore and Seimone Augustus added 15 points apiece.

The Lynx have lost three games in a row.

Atlanta hit a season-high 12 3-pointers.