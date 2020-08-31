Monday August 31st Local Sports
DETROIT (AP) — Jonathan Schoop hit a tiebreaking home run in the sixth inning, and the Detroit Tigers finished off a three-game sweep of the Minnesota Twins with a 3-2 victory. Tyler Alexander pitched 3 2/3 scoreless innings of relief for Detroit, which handed Twins starter Kenta Maeda his first loss of the season. Detroit has won five straight and pulled back to .500 on the year. Minnesota has dropped five in a row. Jeimer Candelario also homered for the Tigers, and Jorge Polanco went deep for the Twins. Rookie Casey Mize allowed two runs in three innings as Detroit’s starter.
UNDATED (AP) — Big Ten coaches, athletic directors and medical personnel are working on multiple plans for staging a football season — including one that would have the league kicking off as soon as Thanksgiving weekend. A person with direct knowledge of the conference’s discussions told The Associated Press the conference is in the early stages of a complicated process that also involves broadcast partners and possible neutral site venues. The Big Ten announced on Aug. 11 it was postponing its fall football season and has faced push back and criticism ever since.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Disgruntled pass-rusher Yannick Ngakoue is headed north, far away from Jacksonville. A person familiar with the trade says the Jaguars have agreed to send Ngakoue to the Minnesota Vikings for a second-round draft pick in 2021 and a conditional fifth-rounder in 2022. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade has not been formally executed with the league. The person said Ngakoue has agreed to rework his 2020 salary to get out of Jacksonville. He will give the Vikings a young, proven pass-rusher opposite star Danielle Hunter.
DES MOINES — Olympic Gold Medalist Ryan Crouser set a new Drake Stadium record in the shot put to highlight the action at the Blue Oval Showcase over the weekend. Crouser broke his own stadium record with a toss of 74 feet, six and a half inches.
It capped a big week for Crouser, who won a shot put competition in the stadium last Tuesday.
American record holder in the women’s pole vault Sandi Morris claimed victory with a winning height of 15 feet, three inches.
Because of the pandemic, the Blue Oval Showcase was the first major track and field event in the U-S since Drake hosted the USA Championships last July.
Two-time Olympian Tiffany Porter from Great Britain won the women’s 100 hurdles. Her winning time was 12-point-90 seconds.
Like all the athletes, Porter was happy with the chance to compete again.
This weekend’s meet was contested without fans.