Monday August 30th “The Midday Report”
Aug 30, 2021 @ 12:35pm
Listen to “The Midday Report” from Monday August 30th
KGLO News
·
Mon Aug 30 — 12:06 PM
For the latest
Trending
Northwest Iowa man's sexual abuse trial in Cerro Gordo County has started
Proposed carbon dioxide pipeline would cross 30 Iowa counties, including north-central Iowa
Cerro Gordo County jury finds northwest Iowa man not guilty of sexual abuse
Grassley would oppose legislation requiring Covid shots
Probation, mental health evaluation ordered for Mason City man who pleaded guilty to losing meth baggie in Clear Lake convenience store donut rack
