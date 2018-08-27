Monday August 27th Local Sports

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Matt Chapman homered twice, Jed Lowrie drove in three runs with a homer and double, and the Athletics’ bullpen preserved an effective outing by call-up Chris Bassitt to send Oakland to a 6-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.

Oakland maintained at least a four-game advantage for the second wild card spot over Seattle, playing later at Arizona. The A’s entered 1½ games behind the Astros in the A.L West, and open a three-game series Monday in Houston.

Chapman homered in the first and then opened the seventh with his 20th homer. Lowrie followed with his 21st homer to put Oakland up 6-2.

Tyler Austin, acquired from the Yankees at the trade deadline in a deal for pitcher Lance Lynn, had two solo homers, giving him six with the Twins and 14 on the season. Austin had a pair of two-homer games this season with New York.

Bassitt, called up Sunday from Triple-A Nashville for the sixth time this season, allowed one run on four hits in 4 2/3 innings .Ryan Buchter (3-0) pitched a scoreless seventh for the victory.

The A’s improved to 56-0 when leading after seven innings, the only team in the majors that has not lost when leading after seven.

Jose Berrios (11-9) allowed three runs on eight hits in five innings.

Stephen Piscotty’s 18th homer put the A’s up 4-1 in the sixth. Austin answered in the bottom half off Yusmerio Petit.

Lowrie put the A’s in front 3-1 with a two-run double in the fifth. Nick Martini and Chapman opened with consecutive singles. Lowrie followed with a drive high off the right-field wall, but was thrown out at third trying for a triple.

The Twins threatened in the bottom half when Logan Forsythe was hit by a pitch with two outs and Jorge Polanco singled, but Miguel Sano was retired on a hard-hit liner to left.

Chapman, who entered tied for most extra-base hits (25) in the majors since the All-Star break, staked Oakland to a 1-0 lead in the first with his 19th homer, a one-out solo shot down the left-field line.

Austin brought the Twins even in the fourth with his 13th homer, a 451-foot blast to straightaway center.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State coach Matt Campbell suspended four freshmen indefinitely Friday for what he described as “multiple incidents of poor choices and behavior.”

Newcomers Tayvonn Kyle, Jaeveyon Morton, Joseph Scates and Dallas Taylor-Cortez won’t be involved in team activities or have access to Iowa State’s athletic facilities during their suspensions, which Campbell said were based a pattern of conduct rather than a single incident. All four will have access to the program’s academic facilities.

Campbell said that the Cyclones “have worked diligently to develop a culture of accountability in our program” and the freshmen failed to live up to those expectations. None is expected to play a key role on the team this season.

Iowa State opens the season at home against South Dakota State on Sept. 1.

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. – The NIACC volleyball team went 2-2 at the Waubonsee Community College Invitational in Sugar Grove Illinois.

After splitting its opening two matches on Friday with a 3-0 win over Macomb Community College and dropping a 3-0 decision to Owens Community College, the Lady Trojans also went 1-1 on the second day of the season-opening invitational.

On Saturday, NIACC dropped a 3-1 decision to Glen Oaks Community College and topped No. 12 McHenry County College 3-0

Glen Oaks won 21-25, 27-25, 25-20, 25-20. Against McHenry County, NIACC won 25-18, 25-16, 25-22.

NIACC opens its home season Wednesday in a conference match against Southwestern. Match time is set for 7:00 PM.

DAVENPORT – NIACC’s Abdiaziz Wako placed fifth at the NJCAA Region XI men’s time trial Saturday at Crow Creek Park in Davenport.

Wako, a sophomore, covered the five-kilometer course in 17 minutes, 30 seconds to lead the Trojans to a third-place finish with 72 points.

Hawkeye CC won the men’s time trial with 46 points and Iowa Central was second with 55 points. Indian Hills’ Marcus Graham was the individual champion in a time of 16:21 and teammate Michael Demeyer was second in 17:00.

Other counting scores for the Trojans, freshman Evan Wilson was eighth in 17:45, Gavin Connell was 19th (18:20), Sam Pedelty was 20th (18:34) and Daniel Hennigar was 23rd (18:40).

Also for the Trojans, Grant Dieken was 38th (19:19), Zane Miller was 46th (20:02), Seon Clarke was 52nd (20:15) and Derek Carpenter was 69th (28:18).

NIACC returns to action on Friday at the Augustana College Twilight Invitational in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Men’s team standings – Hawkeye CC 46, Iowa Central 55, NIACC 72, Indian Hills 94, Southwestern 101, Scott CC 175.

DAVENPORT – The NIACC women’s cross country team placed third at the NJCAA Region XI time trial on Saturday with 58 points at Crow Creek Park in Davenport.

Iowa Central won the women’s time trial with 31 points and Hawkeye CC was second with 33 points.

Freshman Emma Davison led the Lady Trojans with a seventh-place finish in 22 minutes, 34 seconds in the five-kilometer race.

Iowa Central’s Abeba Sullivan was the women’s individual champion in a time of 19:35.

Other counting scores for the Lady Trojans were Julia Dunlavey (11th in 23:06), Cecelia Hemswoth (13th in 23:48), Caitlyn Regan (15th in 23:55) and Alana Wickering (20th in 24:42).

Also for NIACC, Ivy Rollene was 26th in 27:00, Laney Wilson was 30th (29:04) and Miricle Corbo was 31st (29:05).

NIACC returns to action on Friday at the Augustana College Twilight Invitational in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Women’s team standings – Iowa Central 31, Hawkeye CC 33, NIACC 58, Indian Hills 111, DMACC 132, Southwestern 157.

BURLINGTON – The NIACC men’s soccer team opened its season with a 4-0 win over Southeastern CC in a nonconference contest.

The Trojans received goals from Lewis Saunders, Awais Abed, Jake Pitney and Kalle Kantelinen. Recording assists for the Trojans were Aidan de Boer, Saunders and two from Aleksander Trujic.

Matthew Janke collected nine saves in goal for the Trojans.

NIACC opens its home season Tuesday against Lake Superior College. Match time is set for 2 p.m.

BURLINGTON – The NIACC women’s soccer team opened its regular season with a 4-3 win over Southeastern CC on Saturday in a nonconference contest.

NIACC won the contest with 28 seconds remaining as Jessica Altman scored the game-winner on an assist from keeper Rose Priestly.

NIACC jumped out to a 3-1 lead but Southeastern managed to tie the contest at 3-3.

Sophomore Jessica Altman scored two goals for the Lady Trojans, one on an assist from Priestly and the other on an assist from Emma Eden.

Eden scored on an assist also from Priestly and Michaela Elford scored on an assist from Rylie Smith.

NIACC played the final 20 minutes of the contest with 10 players due to a red card.

NIACC opens its home season Tuesday against Lake Superior College. The men’s match starts at 2 p.m. with the women’s match starting at 4 p.m.