Monday August 23rd Local Sports

NEW YORK — The Twins and Yankees knew there was a high likelihood that their four-game series would be cut short due to the prospect of Hurricane Henri, which was expected to bear down on the New York area during Sunday afternoon’s finale at Yankee Stadium. That inclination was confirmed after Saturday’s game, which the Yanks claimed with a 7-1 victory, when the team announced that Sunday’s contest had been postponed due to the forecast of severe inclement weather. It has been rescheduled for Monday, Sept. 13, at 1:05 p.m. CT at Yankee Stadium. The Twins are off today and start a three-game series at Boston tomorrow night. First pitch each night is at 6:10 with a 5:30 pre-game show on KGLO.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jacob Eason passed for 132 yards and directed two field goal drives, as the Indianapolis Colts beat the Minnesota Vikings 12-10. Troy Dye returned an interception 33 yards for a touchdown to highlight a sharper showing by Minnesota’s backups. That was one of two deflected-then-picked-off passes thrown by Indianapolis rookie Sam Ehlinger. Ehlinger got the start and led two field goal drives in the first half. Dye scored after a ball was batted at the line by defensive tackle Armon Watts and glanced off the hands of Parris Campbell. That’s the only touchdown for the Vikings in two preseason games.
IOWA CITY — Iowa guard Joe Toussaint admits he was concerned when Jordan Bohannon announced he was returning to the Hawkeyes for a sixth season. After starting 20 games as a freshman Toussaint saw his role diminish when Iowa’s all-time leader in assists returned from hip surgery. It was a call from Bohannon that let Toussaint know he will be the starting point guard.
He says Bohannon let him know he was moving to off guard.
Toussaint says as a junior he is ready to step up his game.
Toussaint says even in this era of mass transfers he never thought of moving on.
Bohannon says moving to the off guard will help him physically
Bohannon says he wanted to let Joe know right away that this is his team to run.
CHICAGO (AP) — Layshia Claredon scored 18 points, Crystal Dangerfield had nine of her 16 points in the fourth quarter and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Chicago Sky 101-95 on Saturday night. Kayla McBride also scored 16 points, and Sylvia Fowles added 15 points and three blocks for Minnesota. Courtney Vandersloot and Allie Quigley scored 27 points apiece for Chicago. They combined to shoot 20 of 30 from the field, 7 of 10 from 3-point range and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line.