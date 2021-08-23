      Weather Alert

Monday August 23rd KGLO Morning News

Aug 23, 2021 @ 7:34am

Listen to the KGLO Morning News from Monday August 23rd

 



Trending
Waverly man sentenced to ten years in prison on Floyd County lascivious acts with a child charge
Omaha man accused of vehicular homicide in death of woman in a Mason City store parking lot pleads not guilty
Cerro Gordo County Public Health director says "next six months probably going to be most difficult" with COVID
While dealing with an increased number of patients in local hospitals, Cerro Gordo County preparing for booster dose COVID vaccinations
Lime Springs man sentenced to probation after high-speed chase in Worth County
