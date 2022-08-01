Weather Alert
A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect from 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Tuesday for Kossuth and Faribault MN.
Monday August 1st “The Midday Report”
Aug 1, 2022 @ 12:35pm
Listen to “The Midday Report” from Monday August 1st
Monday August 1 — 12:06 PM
Trending
Mason City woman accused of stealing money from local chiropractor enters Alford plea
Mission accomplished --- nearly 20,000 complete "Ride of the Century" as RAGBRAI stops in Mason City
Mason City man killed in two-vehicle crash just west of Nora Springs in Cerro Gordo County
The "Ride of the Century" takes place tomorrow on RAGBRAI
Allison couple dead after car crashes into train
