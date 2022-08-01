Monday August 1st Morning Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit — pre-game 6:00, first pitch 6:40
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jurickson Profar homered for the second straight game and had a hand in the go-ahead rally for the San Diego Padres, who beat the AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins 3-2 to take two of three in the series. The sixth-inning rally backed left-hander Sean Manaea (6-5), who overcame home runs by Luis Arraez and Jose Miranda to get the win. Profar homered off Dylan Bundy (6-5) with two outs in the third for a 1-0 lead. It was his 11th. The Twins came back with homers by Arraez leading off the fifth, his sixth, and Miranda with one out in the sixth, his 10th.
The Twins are now 53-48 and just one game ahead of Cleveland and two games ahead of Chicago for the AL Central lead. Minnesota hosts Detroit for a three-game series starting tonight. Tonight and Tuesday’s first pitch is at 6:40 with a 6 o’clock pre-game show, with Wednesday being a 12:10 start with an 11:30 pre-game, all those games on AM-1300 KGLO. The Twins will then host AL Wild Card leader Toronto for a four-game series starting on Thursday night.
MASON CITY — Three local high school baseball players had their prep careers come to an end on Sunday as the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association wrapped up their three-day All-Star Series at Roosevelt Field in Mason City, as you heard coverage of during the weekend on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com. Clear Lake’s Jett Neuberger picked up the win for the Small Schools East squad on Sunday afternoon, striking out seven in five-and-two-thirds innings of work as his team picked up a 10-3 win over the Large Schools West, with both teams ending up the series with 2-1 records. The game was also the last for Mason City High graduates Carter Thomas and Cooper Wiemann. In Sunday’s other game the Small Schools West beat the Large Schools East 7-2. Back on Friday, the Large Schools West beat the Small Schools West 8-6 and the Large East beat the Small East 9-4. Saturday featured a pair of extra inning games that both went nine innings, with the Small East beating the Small West 1-0 and the Large West beating the Large East 9-4. MVPs were Van Meter’s Reese Moore for the Small Schools West, North Scott’s Sam Skarich for the Large Schools East, Aaron Savary of Wahlert of Dubuque for the Small East, and Jace Ullrich of Fort Dodge for the Large West. Winners of the Gary & Sandy Nyhus Scholarship Awards were Easton Hayes of Coon Rapids-Bayard, Alex Smith of Grinnell, Colten Clarahan of Keota and JC Dermody of Lewis Central.
IOWA CITY — The start of the University of Iowa football season is just over a month away. Linebacker Jack Campbell talks about the team’s expectations for his senior season.
Campbell says the team just has to keep doing the little things right to have a successful year.
The Cedar Falls native ranked second in the Big Ten with 143 tackles last season and is a pre-season first-team All-American by Phil Steele’s College Football Preview. Campbell says he wants to show Iowa kids that they can be successful in the game of football.
Iowa opens the season on September 3rd hosting South Dakota State.
IOWA CITY — Iowa women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder says summer workouts remain important even for a veteran team. The Hawkeyes return all five starters from a team that won the Big Ten regular season and tournament titles.
Bluder talks about working this summer with an experienced team.
Bluder says it has been a good chance to focus on the four new players on the team.
Iowa finished last year with a 24-8 record overall and 14-4 in the Big Ten.