Monday August 18th Local Sports
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jorge Polanco cleared the bases with a tiebreaking triple in the eighth inning, helping the Minnesota Twins to their first-ever four-game sweep of Texas with a 6-3 victory over the Rangers. Minnesota maintained a 2½-game lead over Cleveland in the AL Central. The Twins went 5-1 on a road trip that started with them not leading the division for the first time in almost four months.
The Twins start a week-long homestand starting tonight with a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox. Tonight and tomorrow night’s first pitch is at 7:10 with 6:30 pre-game shows on AM-1300 KGLO. Wednesday is a 12:10 first pitch with an 11:30 pre-game show on KGLO. The Twins are off Thursday before hosting Detroit for a three-game weekend series.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Rookie tight end Irv Smith Jr. and backup wide receiver Brandon Zylstra each had touchdown receptions for Minnesota, as the Vikings displayed some depth and versatility in the passing game during a 25-19 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in an exhibition game. Kirk Cousins led the Vikings starters for two drives, the last yielding a chip-shot field goal by Dan Bailey, and went 6 for 8 for 68 yards without a turnover. Russell Wilson was 6 for 9 for 82 yards without a turnover for the Seahawks.
IOWA CITY — Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley is more focused on team goals than individual accomplishments. The senior enters his third season as the starter and could become Iowa’s all-time leader in career touchdown passes by the end of the season.
After finishing 9-4 a year ago, including a win in the Outback Bowl, Stanley says the Hawkeyes hope to make a serious run in the Big Ten West Division.
Stanley prepares for his senior season after leading the Hawkeyes to 17 wins his first two years as the starter.
Iowa junior tackle Tristan Wirfs says Stanley’s experience has shown in practice.
Wirfs says Stanley’s demeanor never changes.
Wirfs says the Hawkeyes hope to take the next step this season.
The Hawkeyes open at home on August 31st against Miami of Ohio.
DES MOINES — Drake football coach Todd Stepsis says game day will be the biggest adjustment to his first season as head coach. After serving as Drake’s defensive coordinator Stepsis will debut as head coach next week.
After spending 20 years coaching from the press box Stepsis will be on the sideline for the first time.
Stepsis has joked that he may designate one of the coaches to keep him contained.
Drake opens their season next week visiting North Dakota.
SEATTLE (AP) — Jordin Canada scored 14 points and the Seattle Storm never trailed in an 82-74 victory over the Minnesota Lynx. Jewell Loyd and Natasha Howard had 13 points apiece, Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis added 11 and Mercedes Russell and Alysha Clark scored 10 apiece for Seattle.