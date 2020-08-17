Monday August 17th Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City — pre-game 6:30, first pitch 7:10
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Max Kepler hit a two-run homer to support another strong start from Randy Dobnak, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 4-2. Dobnak, the surprise right-hander who was promoted four levels last season before making a postseason start, continued his impressive run in 2020 with two runs allowed, both on solo homers, in 5 1/3 innings. Dobnak gave up just three hits, while his ERA rose from a majors-best 0.90 to 1.42. Alex Avila doubled, walked twice and scored a pair of runs for Minnesota, which has won four of six after being swept in Kansas City last week. After being rained out on Friday night, the teams split a doubleheader on Saturday, the Twins taking the first game 4-2, with the Royals taking the second 4-2. The series against the Royals wraps up tonight at 7:10 with a 6:30 pre-game show on KGLO. The Twins then host the Brewers for three before heading to Kansas City.
UNDATED (AP) — The NCAA’s chief medical officer says there is a narrow path to playing college sports during the coronavirus pandemic and if testing nationwide doesn’t improve it cannot be done. Dr. Brian Hainline told CNN late Saturday that “everything would have to line up perfectly.” On Sunday morning, Big Ten players continued their push to get the conference to overturn its decision to postpone football until spring. Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth and other players posted on Twitter an online petition requesting the Big Ten reinstate the schedule the conference released six days before canceling the fall season. Much of college sports has been canceled this fall, with conferences hoping to make up sports seasons, including football, in the spring.
AMES — Iowa State is still considering options when it comes to fans at Jack Trice Stadium. Read Iowa State athletic director Jaime Pollard’s message to fans by clicking here