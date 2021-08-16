Weather Alert
Local News
Audio Archives
Ask the Mayor
Sports Broadcasts
KGLO & KRIB Sports Broadcast Calendar
2021 Clear Lake Baseball & Softball on KRIB
Local Sports Broadcast Archives
Watch Lions Sports
Contact/Social Media
Closings
News Team
Find Your Polling Place
Contact
Weather
Alpha Media Cares – Donate
Local Sports
Listen to KGLO
Audio Archives
Monday August 16th “The Midday Report”
Aug 16, 2021 @ 12:41pm
Listen to “The Midday Report” from Monday August 16th
KGLO News
·
Mon August 16 — 12:06 PM
For the latest
Trending
USS Iowa submarine will be first built for coed crew
Gonzalez found guilty of murder
Rural Cerro Gordo County girl dead after homemade go-cart collides with boat trailer
Clear Lake council tonight holds public hearing on proposal to transform upper floor space in downtown building to apartments
Airport funding approved for facilities across the state
Local News
Audio Archives
Ask the Mayor
Sports Broadcasts
KGLO & KRIB Sports Broadcast Calendar
2021 Clear Lake Baseball & Softball on KRIB
Local Sports Broadcast Archives
Watch Lions Sports
Contact/Social Media
Closings
News Team
Find Your Polling Place
Contact
Weather
Alpha Media Cares – Donate
Local Sports
Connect With Us