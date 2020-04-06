Monday April 6th Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO — 2009 American League Central playoff — Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit Tigers — 7:00
AMES — College athletic departments took a major financial hit with the cancellation of the NCAA basketball tournament. The loss of the football season would be catastrophic. Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard slashed coaches salaries and bonuses after his department lost five million dollars of tournament revenue.
As the economic driving force Pollard says they can ill afford the loss of football.
Pollard says options are already being discussed for football.
Iowa State is scheduled to start the 2020 season on September 5th hosting South Dakota.
DES MOINES — Roster management becomes even more crucial for spring coaches whose athletes all received an extra year of eligibility last week. The Drake softball team had only three seniors on this year’s squad and coach Rich Calvert does not believe any of them will take advantage of the extra year.
Calvert says it becomes more complicated when looking at the younger classes.
Calvert says it is an issue all coaches need to work through.
Drake was 8-16 overall before their season was cut short.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Cordell Pemsl is leaving Iowa to play his final season at another school as a graduate transfer. The 6-foot-8, 248-pound forward from Dubuque averaged six points and just over four rebounds per game in 96 games. Pemsl had three major surgeries over the last six years and was a reserve exclusively after starting 14 games as a freshman. He thanked his teammates, coaches, school and fans for a memorable four years.
MASON CITY — The North Iowa Bulls have been named the “Organization of the Year” by the North American Tier 3 Hockey League. It’s the fourth time the Bulls have won the award, winning it in 2014 and 2018, and sharing it with the Metro Jets in 2016. The four total awards are the most of any team in the NA3HL. The Bulls new home at the Mason City downtown arena led them to shatter attendance records during the season. The Bulls averaged 1242 fans per game for the season, with that number being 1585 fans per game once they moved into their new home. 11 Bulls players and alumni have made college commitments for next season. The Bulls finished 38-7-2-0 on the season, winning the West Division title and the team’s seventh division championship in nine years before the Fraser Cup post-season tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 crisis.