Monday April 5th Local Sports
TODAY:
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Detroit — pre-game 11:30, first pitch 12:10
AM-1300 KGLO — NCAA men’s basketball championship, Baylor vs. Gonzaga — pre-game 6:00, tipoff 8:20
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Mitch Garver and Miguel Sanó homered to back up the Minnesota Twins’ strong pitching in an 8-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday. The Twins opened the season by winning two of three in Milwaukee. Luis Arraez went 3 of 3 with a pair of walks. Max Kepler and Sanó each drove in three runs. Twins starter Michael Pineda (1-0) gave up just one unearned run in five innings. Cody Stashak, Hansel Robles and Jorge Alcala combined for four innings of one-hit relief. Jackie Bradley Jr. homered and scored both of the Brewers’ runs.
== After taking two of three from the Brewers, the Twins continue their season-opening road trip by heading to Detroit, Games on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday are all scheduled to start at 12:10, with the pre-game show at 11:30 on AM-1300 KGLO each day.
MASON CITY — The NIACC basketball teams wrapped up the regular season over the weekend with the men beating Southwestern and the women falling to Southwestern on Saturday in Mason City.
== In the women’s game, NIACC jumped out to a 17-5 lead after the first quarter but Southwestern outscored the Lady Trojans 24-10 in the second quarter and 26-20 in the fourth quarter for a 69-62 win. NIACC was led by sophomore Czarina Mada with 18 points. NIACC drops to 4-15 overall and 3-14 in the conference and will travel to DMACC in the opening round of the Region XI-B tournament at 5 o’clock tomorrow night in Boone.
== After being down 37-33 at the half, NIACC outscored Southwestern 50-42 in the second half as the Trojans won the men’s game 83-79. Jordan Jones led the Trojans with 21 points and hit two three-pointers late in the game to help NIACC to the win. NIACC also got 20 points from Noah Rigatuso. NAICC is 7-15 and will play at Kirkwood in the opening round of the Region XI tournament at 7 o’clock tomorrow night in a game you’ll hear on KGLO.
MASON CITY — The NIACC softball team dropped three of four games over the weekend at home against 12th-ranked Indian Hills. Indian Hills swept Friday’s doubleheader 12-7 and 13-4. In the second game, Laken Lienhard hit two homers and Hailey Worman also socked a round-tripper. On Saturday, Indian Hills opened the day with an 8-0 shutout, but NIACC took the nightcap as sophomore Anna Lensing hit a three-run walkoff homer to give the Lady Trojans an 11-8 win. NIACC is 6-10 overall and 4-10 in the conference and will host Kirkwood this afternoon.
MASON CITY — The NIACC women’s soccer team opened up the season with a 4-0 loss to 17th-ranked Indian Hills on Sunday afternoon. NIACC will travel to Iowa Lakes on Wednesday afternoon.
MASON CITY — After dropping the opening game of the series, the North Iowa Bulls won two straight to take their West Division semifinal series against Alexandria. Alexandria won Friday night’s opening game of the series in Mason City 2-1 in overtime. The Bulls bounced back on Saturday night in Alexandria with three goals in the first and two more in the second for a 5-1 victory. Carter Newpower and Caleb Huffman both had a goal and an assist to lead the Bulls. On Sunday in Mason City, North Iowa broke a 1-1 tie midway through the second period with a goal from Max Savaloja, followed by Jac Tiermert scoring his second goal of the night with 1:38 to go in the second to give the Bulls a 3-1 win. The Bulls now head to the West Division Finals where they will face Willmar, who swept Granite City in their semifinal series. Dates and times for those games will be announced later this week.
IOWA CITY — After winning numerous national awards Iowa’s Luka Garza is setting his sights on the NBA Draft. Garza averaged better than 24 points and nearly nine rebounds as the Hawkeyes finished 22-9 and made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Garza is taking a couple of weeks off before jumping into his workouts.
Garza says he enjoys the offseason workouts.
The NBA Draft is July 29th.
IOWA CITY — Iowa three-time national champion Spencer Lee’s Olympic dream is on hold again. Lee skipped the U-S trials over the weekend in Fort Worth, Texas after tearing an ACL prior to winning a title at last month’s NCAA Tournament in St. Louis. Lee says winning Olympic gold is his ultimate dream and the decision to withdraw was made with input from Hawkeye coach Tom Brands.
Lee says after having the Tokyo Olympics postponed last year due to COVID it was a difficult decision to make.
Former Hawkeye Thomas Gilman made the Olympic freestyle team over the weekend. He beat Clear Lake native Joe Colon in the semifinals Friday night and then beat Vito Arujau two matches to none in the finals of the 57 kilogram weight class on Saturday night.