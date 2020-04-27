Monday April 27th Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins Classic — August 3rd 2019 — Twins vs. Kansas City — Nelson Cruz hits three homers — 7:00
MASON CITY — A familiar face is back with the Mason City High School football program. John Lee has accepted the position as head football coach of the Mohawk program for the fall 2020 season. Lee was the head coach for 10 seasons between 2000-2009 and has been a coach for various sports and instructor at MCHS for 25 years. Lee guided the Mohawks to playoff appearances in the 2001, 2002, 2008 and 2009 seasons. In a written statement, Lee says, “It is hard for me to put into words the excitement I feel to be named the Head Coach of the Mohawk football program again. I feel the same way today as I did in May of 2000.”
IOWA CITY — Iowa tackle Tristan Wirfs was taken by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Thursday night’s first round of the NFL Draft. Wirfs was selected with the 13th pick and is expected to play right tackle and help protect quarterback Tom Brady.
Wirfs says Iowa’s system will help him transition to the next level.
Quarterback Nate Stanley was selected in the seventh round by the Minnesota Vikings.
Stanley says he is excited to learn from veteran Vikings QB Kirk Cousins
Stanley says he had spoken to the Vikings a few times before the draft, including offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak (KOO-bee-ack), so he wasn’t shocked when they picked him
Other Hawkeyes drafted were defensive end AJ Epenesa in the second round by Buffalo, defensive back Michael Ojemudia in the third round by Denver, and defensive back Geno Stone in the seventh round by Baltimore.
HAMPTON — No Iowa State players were selected in the NFL Draft but several, including offensive lineman Josh Knipfel (kuh-niff-il), signed free agent contracts. The native of Hampton signed with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Knipfel says he watched the final day of the Draft on Saturday.
Fellow Cyclone and linebacker Marcel Spears Junior also signed with the Bengals.
IOWA CITY — Iowa men’s basketball player Joe Wieskamp announced over the weekend that he will bypass the 2020 NBA Draft process and return for his junior season. Wieskamp in a written statement says he’s decided not to go into the draft due to all the unknowns regarding team workouts and what the process will look like. Wieskamp was a third-team all-Big Ten selection as a sophomore, ranking second on the team in points per game with 14.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – Iowa led the nation in NCAA wrestling attendance for the 14th straight year, and the state’s two other Division I programs ranked among the top 13 nationally.
The National Wrestling Media Association announced Friday the Hawkeyes averaged a record 12,568 fans over seven dates at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, with a high of 14,905 for a match against Penn State. This was the first season a program drew more than 10,000 for every home dual.
Penn State was second in attendance with an average of 7,604.
Iowa State was third (4,795) and Northern Iowa was 13th (2,168).