Monday April 25th Local Sports

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Byron Buxton hit his second homer of the game, a 469-foot, three-run drive that overcame a 10th-inning deficit and lifted the Minnesota Twins over Chicago 6-4 and sent the White Sox to their seventh straight loss. Buxton hit a two-run, opposite-field homer to right in the seventh against Aaron Bummer that tied the score 3-3. After Yasmani Grandal’s RBI single in the 10th off Joe Smith (1-0), Liam Hendriks (0-2) walked José Godoy with one out in the bottom half and Buxton drove a fastball into the left-field second deck for the longest game-ending home run since MLB Statcast starting tracking in 2015.
MARSHALLTOWN — The NIACC baseball team swept a four-game series at Marshalltown over the weekend. NIACC scored a total of 37 runs on Saturday, posting 11-7 and 26-1 wins in five innings. The 26 runs was the most by a NIACC team in four years. NIACC had four homers and seven doubles in the second game. NIACC then completed the sweep on Sunday with wins of 10-5 and 17-1 in five innings. NIACC improves to 25-14 overall and 13-9 in the conference and will travel to Iowa Lakes for a single game on Tuesday.
MASON CITY — The NIACC softball team was swept in a four-game weekend series at home by Northeast Community College. On Saturday, Northeast took the first game 11-1 in five innings and won the second 12-7. Northeast then took two high-scoring affairs on Sunday with 21-14 and 19-13 decisions. NIACC drops to 3-29 overall and 0-20 in the conference and will host the University of Dubuque JV on Thursday.
DES MOINES — Several north-central Iowa athletes will be competing in the Drake Relays later this week in Des Moines. The list of qualifiers was solidified on Friday afternoon:
GIRLS
== 100 — Reese Brownlee, Clear Lake; Meredith Street, Osage; Jada Williams, Mason City High
== 400 — Reese Brownlee, Clear Lake
== 3000 — Addison Doughan, Clear Lake
== 4×100 Relay — Mason City High (Rosa Monarch, Ariel Lee, Gwen Fiser, Jada Williams); Clear Lake (Maddie Leisure, Josie Lester, Lydia Brattrud, Reese Brownlee)
== Shuttle Hurdle Relay — Mason City High (Gwen Fiser, Tara Backhaus, Ellea Lewerke, Rosa Monarch)
== High Jump — Keely Collins, Charles City; Avery Eastvold, Lake Mills
== Long Jump — Reese Brownlee, Clear Lake
== Shot Put — Leah Kramersmeier, North Iowa
BOYS
== 100 — Tate Sander, Belmond-Klemme
== 1600 — Riley Witt, St. Ansgar
== 800 — Riley Witt, St. Ansgar
== 3200 — Riley Witt, St. Ansgar
== 110 Hurdles — Kale Hobart, Mason City High
== 400 Hurdles — Kale Hobart, Mason City High
== 4×100 Relay — Mason City High (Justyn Rivera, Reid Johnson, Ethen Roberts, Will Fingalsen); Clear Lake (Titan Schmitt, Alex Kerr, Jagger Schmitt, Tanner Reimann)
== 4×200 Relay — Mason City High (Reid Johnson, Darian Davis, Jalen Wynter, Michaell Willis); Clear Lake (Zeke Nelson, Alex Kerr, Jagger Schmitt, Tanner Reimann)
== 4×400 Relay — Mason City High (Kale Hobart, James Fingalsen, Ra’Shaun Wynter, Kaden Tyler)
== 4×800 Relay — Mason City High (Breyden Christensen, Tate Millsap, Brandt Haakenstad, Jess Cornick)
== Shuttle Hurdle Relay — Mason City High (Kale Hobart, Reid Johnson, Michael Willis, Darian Davis)
== Distance Medley Relay — Mason City High (Reid Johnson, Darian Davis, Kaden Tyler, James Fingalsen); St. Ansgar (Joey Beyer, Dylan Brumm, Bradley Hackenmiller, Riley Witt)
== High Jump — Ian Collins, Charles City; Dakota Carlson, Forest City
== Long Jump — Darian Davis, Mason City High
== Discus — Tino Tamayo, Charles City
You can find the full list of qualifiers by clicking here
IOWA CITY — Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz says Spencer Petras leads the quarterback race at the end of spring practice. The Hawkeyes closed out drills with an open practice over the weekend. Petras, Alex Padilla and Joe Labas (lay-bis) are competing for the starting job.
Petras has started 19 games the past two seasons while Padilla started three games last season while Petras was injured. Labas is a redshirt freshman.Offensive lineman Connor Colby feels the experience he gained last season will be a plus. The former Cedar Rapids Kennedy standout became the first true freshman to start on the offensive line since 2017.
Colby made 11 starts at guard last season for an Iowa offense that struggled with inexperience up front.
Iowa opens the season at home on September 2nd against South Dakota State.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dmitry Kulikov scored with 1.3 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Minnesota Wild a 5-4 victory over the Nashville Predators. Joel Eriksson Ek had two power-play goals and an assist, Nick Bjugstad and Kevin Fiala also scored, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 21 saves for Minnesota. The Wild have won five straight as they battle with the St. Louis Blues for second place in the Central Division and home ice for the teams’ first-round playoff series. Filip Forsberg had a goal and two assists, and Matt Duchene, Ryan Johansen and Dante Fabbro also scored for Nashville. The Predators have lost three of four.