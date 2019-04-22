Monday April 22nd Local Sports

BALTIMORE (AP) — Kyle Gibson pitched six sharp innings, Willians Astudillo drove in two runs and the Minnesota Twins beat the Baltimore Orioles 4-3 for a three-game sweep. A day after hitting 11 home runs in a doubleheader, the Twins used a different approach to secure their ninth straight win over Baltimore. Minnesota did not hit a homer and scored two unearned runs. After Cleveland’s loss last night to Atlanta, the Twins sit a full game ahead of the Indians in first place in the AL Central with a 12-7 record. The Twins head to Houston for a three-game series starting tonight. All three games are scheduled for a 7:10 start, with a 6:30 pre-game show on AM-1300 KGLO.

ESTHERVILLE — The NIACC baseball team split their four-game series at Iowa Lakes over the weekend. On Friday, NIACC scored five runs in the last three innings for a 6-3 victory. Kyle Pike knocked in three runs to lead the Trojans with Caden Kratz picking up the win, striking out seven in six innings of work. Iowa Lakes used a nine-run third in the nightcap to pick up an 11-6 win. On Saturday, NIACC again took the first game, pushing across a run in the seventh-and-final inning to break a tie for a 2-1 win. Ben Fitzgerald and Jake Christianson both had a run batted in. Patrick Pridgen picked up the win, going the full seven innings, striking out three and walking none. Iowa Lakes in game two jumped out to a 3-0 lead after six innings and held off NIACC for a 3-2 win. Gabe Eckstaine knocked in both of NIACC’s runs. NIACC is 20-20 overall and 9-11 in the conference. The Trojans travel to Marshalltown for a non-conference contest on Wednesday before hosting Iowa Central this weekend for a four-game conference series Saturday and Sunday.

MASON CITY — The 6th-ranked NIACC softball team dropped three of four conference games over the weekend on the road. On Friday, 4th-ranked DMACC took two from the Lady Trojans, 9-1 in six innings and 9-8. NIACC then split their two games at Northeast Community College on Saturday. Kristen Peka fired a five-inning no-hitter in the opener, striking out 14 in a 10-0 win. Alyssa Larson had a three-run homer, Tayler Schmidt also homered while Hannah Faktor added two runs batted in. Northeast took the nightcap 4-3. NIACC is 21-13 overall and 13-5 in conference play. The Lady Trojans play four doubleheaders this week, traveling to Ellsworth on Wednesday and Marshalltown on Thursday, and then hosting Southwestern on Saturday and DMACC on Sunday.

ANKENY – The NIACC women’s golf team shot a second-day 361 at the Region XI tournament Saturday at Otter Creek Golf Course in Ankeny.

NIACC shot a 366 on Friday and has a two-day total of 727.

On Saturday, the Lady Trojans were led by freshman Jordyn Barragy with a career-best 86. Barragy, whose previous career best round was 90 twice, is the Lady Trojans’ two-day leader with a 177.

Also for NIACC on Saturday, Morgan Luecht shot an 87, Sydney Fullerton shot a 93 and Ashley Alert shot a 95.

The 87 by Luecht matched her career-best round that she also shot on day four of last year’s regional tournament.

After two days at the regional tournament, Luecht has shot a 179, Fullerton has shot a 182 and Alert is at 189.

Iowa Western leads the tournament heading into next weekend’s final 36 holes with a 647. Iowa Lakes is in second with a 664 and DMACC is in third with a 725.

NIACC is in fourth place with a 727.

Southwestern’s Bianca Findlay and Iowa Western’s Lisa Lied remain tied for the individual medalist lead at 155. They both shot first-day 78s on Friday and both shot 77 on Saturday.

The final two rounds of the 72-hole tournament are set for Friday and Saturday back at Otter Creek Golf Course.

IOWA CITY — With Nate Stanley returning for his third year as a starter the only competition at quarterback during spring drills at Iowa is for the backup job. Sophomore Peyton Mansell and redshirt freshman Spencer Petras both saw limited action a year ago and Mansell feels the experience has been a plus.

Iowa quarterbacks coach Ken O’Keefe.

O’Keefe says a decision probably won’t be made until the season begins.

The Hawkeyes close out spring drills Friday night

DES MOINES — Drake football coach Todd Stepsis says a near miss at Iowa State last season has had lasting impact on the Bulldog program. The Bulldogs were a late addition to the Cyclone schedule and gave a valiant effort in a 27-24 loss and finished the season with a 7-4 record.

Stepsis says just the publicity Drake received for playing the game was a plus.

Drake wrapped up their spring schedule with a scrimmage back on Saturday.