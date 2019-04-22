Monday April 22nd Local Sports
By KGLO News
|
Apr 22, 2019 @ 6:32 AM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Kyle Gibson pitched six sharp innings, Willians Astudillo drove in two runs and the Minnesota Twins beat the Baltimore Orioles 4-3 for a three-game sweep. A day after hitting 11 home runs in a doubleheader, the Twins used a different approach to secure their ninth straight win over Baltimore. Minnesota did not hit a homer and scored two unearned runs. After Cleveland’s loss last night to Atlanta, the Twins sit a full game ahead of the Indians in first place in the AL Central with a 12-7 record. The Twins head to Houston for a three-game series starting tonight. All three games are scheduled for a 7:10 start, with a 6:30 pre-game show on AM-1300 KGLO.

 

 

ESTHERVILLE — The NIACC baseball team split their four-game series at Iowa Lakes over the weekend. On Friday, NIACC scored five runs in the last three innings for a 6-3 victory. Kyle Pike knocked in three runs to lead the Trojans with Caden Kratz picking up the win, striking out seven in six innings of work. Iowa Lakes used a nine-run third in the nightcap to pick up an 11-6 win. On Saturday, NIACC again took the first game, pushing across a run in the seventh-and-final inning to break a tie for a 2-1 win. Ben Fitzgerald and Jake Christianson both had a run batted in. Patrick Pridgen picked up the win, going the full seven innings, striking out three and walking none. Iowa Lakes in game two jumped out to a 3-0 lead after six innings and held off NIACC for a 3-2 win. Gabe Eckstaine knocked in both of NIACC’s runs. NIACC is 20-20 overall and 9-11 in the conference. The Trojans travel to Marshalltown for a non-conference contest on Wednesday before hosting Iowa Central this weekend for a four-game conference series Saturday and Sunday.

 

 

MASON CITY — The 6th-ranked NIACC softball team dropped three of four conference games over the weekend on the road. On Friday, 4th-ranked DMACC took two from the Lady Trojans, 9-1 in six innings and 9-8. NIACC then split their two games at Northeast Community College on Saturday. Kristen Peka fired a five-inning no-hitter in the opener, striking out 14 in a 10-0 win. Alyssa Larson had a three-run homer, Tayler Schmidt also homered while Hannah Faktor added two runs batted in. Northeast took the nightcap 4-3. NIACC is 21-13 overall and 13-5 in conference play. The Lady Trojans play four doubleheaders this week, traveling to Ellsworth on Wednesday and Marshalltown on Thursday, and then hosting Southwestern on Saturday and DMACC on Sunday.

 

 

ANKENY – The NIACC women’s golf team shot a second-day 361 at the Region XI tournament Saturday at Otter Creek Golf Course in Ankeny.

NIACC shot a 366 on Friday and has a two-day total of 727.

On Saturday, the Lady Trojans were led by freshman Jordyn Barragy with a career-best 86. Barragy, whose previous career best round was 90 twice, is the Lady Trojans’ two-day leader with a 177.

Also for NIACC on Saturday, Morgan Luecht shot an 87, Sydney Fullerton shot a 93 and Ashley Alert shot a 95.

The 87 by Luecht matched her career-best round that she also shot on day four of last year’s regional tournament.

After two days at the regional tournament, Luecht has shot a 179, Fullerton has shot a 182 and Alert is at 189.

Iowa Western leads the tournament heading into next weekend’s final 36 holes with a 647. Iowa Lakes is in second with a 664 and DMACC is in third with a 725.

NIACC is in fourth place with a 727.

Southwestern’s Bianca Findlay and Iowa Western’s Lisa Lied remain tied for the individual medalist lead at 155. They both shot first-day 78s on Friday and both shot 77 on Saturday.

The final two rounds of the 72-hole tournament are set for Friday and Saturday back at Otter Creek Golf Course.

 

 

IOWA CITY — With Nate Stanley returning for his third year as a starter the only competition at quarterback during spring drills at Iowa is for the backup job. Sophomore Peyton Mansell and redshirt freshman Spencer Petras both saw limited action a year ago and Mansell feels the experience has been a plus.

Iowa quarterbacks coach Ken O’Keefe.

O’Keefe says a decision probably won’t be made until the season begins.

The Hawkeyes close out spring drills Friday night

 

 

DES MOINES — Drake football coach Todd Stepsis says a near miss at Iowa State last season has had lasting impact on the Bulldog program. The Bulldogs were a late addition to the Cyclone schedule and gave a valiant effort in a 27-24 loss and finished the season with a 7-4 record.

Stepsis says just the publicity Drake received for playing the game was a plus.

Drake wrapped up their spring schedule with a scrimmage back on Saturday.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Friday April 19th Local Sports Thursday April 18th Local Sports Wednesday April 17th Local Sports Tuesday April 16th Local Sports Monday April 15th Local Sports Friday April 12th Local Sports