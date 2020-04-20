Monday April 20th Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins Classic — April 20, 2019 — Twins vs. Baltimore — Twins hit eight homers — 7:00
MASON CITY — The Mason City School Board tonight is being asked to consider the contact for a new athletic director for the high school and middle school. The School Board agenda on Friday listed that the board was being asked to approve the contract for Tracy Johnson to be the district’s 7-12 activities director starting July 1st. Johnson currently is the athletic director at Des Moines Roosevelt, and announced on social media Friday evening that he would be taking the Mason City job. Johnson’s tweet said that he was informed on March 4th that he would not be back at Roosevelt, but he was excited to announce that he was accepting the Mason City position. He said he was sad to leave his home of almost 28 years but he was very excited about the new opportunity. Johnson is a graduate of St. Ansgar High School, North Iowa Area Community College and the University of Northern Iowa. Johnson’s annual salary would be $106,702 and also guarantees just under $13,000 per year for health care costs. The school board meets tonight at 5:30 at the administration building. People are encouraged to watch the meeting via the school district’s Facebook page due to COVID-19 restrictions.
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – NIACC sophomore Kelcie Hale signed a national letter of intent to play basketball next season at Missouri Western State University.
Hale, a 5-foot-4 inch point guard, joins a Griffon team that went 21-8 in Candi Whitaker’s first season as head coach, finishing in a tie for fourth place in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association.
Missouri Western State is a NCAA Division II school.
Hale, who was a first-team all-Region XI selection, averaged 10.2 points, 4.5 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game during her sophomore season.
Hale, who is from Earlham, Iowa, was selected as the Region XI tournament Most Valuable Player after scoring 24 points in the No. 1 Lady Trojans’ 95-73 win over Kirkwood in the regional title game.
In her career, Hale scored 569 points (tied for 36th on school’s career list) with 101 3-point goals (tied for 11th on school’s career list), 219 assists (7th on school’s career list) and 114 steals (tied for 28th on school’s career list).
IOWA CITY — Former Iowa standout Kathleen Doyle is ready for the next challenge which is landing a roster spot with the Indiana Fever. Doyle on Friday was taken in the second round of the WNBA draft by the Fever after a senior season in which she averaged more than 18 points and six assists in being named the Big Ten player of the year.
Doyle is looking forward to the opportunity to prove herself.
With the season in limbo right now Doyle is not sure when training camp might begin.
Doyle says playing in a league as good as the Big Ten will help her chances of earning a roster spot.
IOWA CITY — During his time as Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz has had 70 players taken in the NFL Draft and that list will grow this week. Several Hawkeyes are expected to be taken in this week’s draft.
Tackle Tristan Wirfs and defensive end A.J. Epenesa are possible first round selections but Ferentz says this past Super Bowl showed you don’t have to be taken early to make an impact.
Iowa’s Pro Day was cancelled due to the COVID-19 shutdown and Ferentz says that may impact players who were not invited to the Scouting Combine.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley has been projected by many as a fifth round choice and says leading the Iowa offense for three years is a plus.
Stanley says spending three years as a starter has prepared him for the next challenge.
The NFL Draft begins on Thursday night.